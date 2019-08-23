We're going back to Albuquerque...

Nearly six years after the original series’ dramatic and bloody end, we’re heading back into the dark and twisted world of Breaking Bad.

News first broke in November 2018 that the acclaimed show’s creator Vince Gilligan was planning a brand new movie that will have concrete ties to the same universe in which aspiring meth “cooks” Walter White and Jesse Pinkman fucked shit up across five stunning seasons from 2008 to 2013. Breaking Bad‘s main star Bryan Cranston also confirmed that, yes, a new movie is definitely in the works – and that he’d be up for reprising his role as Walt, too.

Details about the movie – which will follow the ongoing Better Call Saul as the second spin-off to emerge from the story of the original show – are still emerging, but, for now, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Breaking Bad movie.

Latest updates:

Bob Odenkirk – who starred as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad – has claimed that the new movie has finished filming in secret The Breaking Bad movie has been confirmed to be a direct sequel to the original show, and will premiere on Netflix Bryan Cranston will reportedly make a sensational return as Walter White



Is there a title for the Breaking Bad movie?

According to sources close to the project, the film is going by the working title ‘Greenbrier’. That could just be a holding name for the project, or something to throw us off the scent entirely.

Who’s going to star in the Breaking Bad film?

If rumours are to be believed, we’ll see a whole load of familiar faces turning up in the planned movie – with the lead character heavily rumoured to be Jesse Pinkman.

Source close to both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline claimed in mid-February that Aaron Paul has been cast as the lead in the film.

Aaron Paul has already spoken hypothetically about returning to his Breaking Bad character. Speaking on the Shoot This Now podcast three days before the film announcement, Paul said he’d like to think it “may be kind of easy and seamless to jump back into [playing Jesse] because we live and breathe all of our characters that we play, and I played this guy for seven years. I really know him. It’d be fun to put back on those shoes.

“Pinkman was just such a huge part, or is, such a huge part of my career.”

Paul also spoke about regularly being called “Jesse” by people on the street, while admitting that he was less pleased about being called “Bitch” – his Breaking Bad character’s catchphrase. “’My name is Aaron, really nice to meet you. It’s not Jesse. No, you can’t call me a bitch.’ But they still do,” Paul said about meeting fans. “It’s fine. You have to roll with it.”

Elsewhere, during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show appearance back in November, Cranston formally registered his interest in reprising his role as Walt.

“I have not gotten the script… so there’s a question of whether we’d even see Walter White in this movie,” the star said. “If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He’s a genius. It’s a great story, and there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

In late January, it was claimed that the actor’s return as Walter was all but confirmed. According to Revenge of The Fans, a leaked cast list appeared to reveal that Cranston will return as the meth lord.

It’s still unclear whether he’ll feature in flashback sequences, or whether the ending to the original series wasn’t quite as definitive as it seemed.

Other returning cast members reportedly include Krysten Ritter (Jane), Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Charles Baker (Skinny Pete), Matt Jones (Badger), Robert Forster (Ed, aka The Disappearer), Tess Harper (Mrs. Pinkman) and Kevin Rankin (Kenny).

How is filming going?

Production began in Breaking Bad‘s spiritual home of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid-November. That much was confirmed by The Albuquerque Journal, who, upon contacting the New Mexico Film Office, clarified that filming will continue through to February in the Duke City.

Bob Odenkirk, who starred as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, claimed in an interview in August that filming had already wrapped on the movie after production took place in secret.

“I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t wait to see it. I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

Do we know when it might be released?

Not just yet. But, with filming beginning in November 2018 we could speculate that we might see the Breaking Bad film in late 2019 at the earliest.

While we’re still waiting for a release date, it has now been confirmed that the movie will premiere on Netflix. It will later be shown on AMC in the US, which was the home of the TV series.

Creator Vince Gilligan re-signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television (which produced Breaking Bad) back in July 2018, with this upcoming film set to be the first project to emerge from the three-year partnership.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet – but we’ll update you as soon as any teaser clips or trailers do come out.

Any idea of the plot?

We’re starting to get a good inkling of what’s gonna happen, yup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will pick up where the TV show left off: that means its plot will be focused on Jesse Pinkman’s escape from the white supremacists’ compound.

The Albuquerque Journal‘s initial report on the film, which will be a two-hour feature, claimed that it’ll “track the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”. The film blog /Film has since claimed that the movie will be set shortly after the events of the Breaking Bad finale ‘Felina’, and that – yes – Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) will be the “kidnapped man” in question. These reports have yet to be verified, though.

Variety have also confirmed that Vince Gilligan is driving the project, with the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator reportedly set to write, executive produce and even possibly direct the film. Better Call Saul executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein have also been linked to the project.

Appearing on YouTube’s The Dan Patrick Show on November 7, Bryan Cranston gave a few clues as to the possible direction of the movie.

“It’s a great story,” Cranston said, drawing on what he’d heard so far from Gilligan. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.

“I can’t wait to see all those people again… even if I just come by to visit!”