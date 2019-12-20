Christmas is a time for excess, be that food, drink, hammering your fave guilty pleasures playlist or a good old-fashioned festive movie. For the latter, Netflix is the place to go, stacked full of wonderful Christmas films, old and new. Here are the best of the bunch.

Let It Snow

What’s it about? A school snow day sees a multitude of storylines and blossoming romances interlinking.

Who’s in it? Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Liv Hewson, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Kiernan Shipka, Joan Cusack.

Why it’s worth a watch: If you’re mourning the departure of Love Actually from Netflix this Christmas, then imagine the film set in a US high school.

Klaus

What’s it about? The film concerns Jesper, a jaded postman in the North Pole whose Christmas cheer is eventually returned to him.

Who’s in it? Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and JK Simmons are the voices behind the main characters.

Why it’s worth a watch: This heartwarming tale is beautifully animated, and has a banging theme song courtesy of Zara Larsson to boot.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

What’s it about? Our old anti-Christmas friend comes to life in this classic adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss book, in which the titular character has had quite enough of the Christmas cheer.

Who’s in it? Jim Carrey stars as The Grinch, of course.

Why it’s worth a watch: Put simply, it’s one of the best Christmas movies ever, and a fast-track to feeling festive as hell.

Bad Santa 2

What’s it about? The follow-up to the 2003 OG film, Bad Santa 2 sees the dysfunctional Mr Claus wreaking even more havoc.

Who’s in it? Billy-Bob Thornton returns in the lead role.

Why it’s worth a watch: The formula set out in the original didn’t run dry, and part two remains a hilarious, unique take on the Christmas story.

White Christmas

What’s it about? A dancing duo bring the Broadway stage to the big screen.

Who’s in it? Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen.

Why it’s worth a watch: Classic and timeless, it’s as sweet as they come, and pretty perfect if sentimentality is your bag.

Holiday In The Wild

What’s it about? A newly divorced woman swaps snow for safari one Christmas and meets a new partner.

Who’s in it? Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe are the new couple in question.

Why it’s worth a watch: Christmas, but significantly warmer than you know it, this is a refreshing twist on the old formula.

The Christmas Chronicles

What’s it about? Two siblings try to kidnap Santa on Christmas Eve. It’s unsuccessful but they then work for him instead.

Who’s in it? Kurt Russell stars as Santa.

Why it’s worth a watch: This 2018 Netflix original is a predictable, warm slice of Xmas comfort.

A Very Murray Christmas

What’s it about? After Bill Murray’s Christmas TV show is threatened by a snow storm, he ropes in some very famous connections.

Who’s in it? Breathe in… Bill Murray, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Michael Cera, Paul Schaffer, Rashida Jones, Jenny Lewis, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock and more.

Why it’s worth a watch: This Sofia Coppola-directed film manages to survive on personality alone – the plot is loose, but Murray’s charisma more than carries it.