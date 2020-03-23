While cinema branches around the world are closing to prevent the development of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of digital avenues are rising in order to still give film fans new releases, if only in a different format.

While Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and the like are bursting with classic films to revisit in these times of social distancing, major production companies are also releasing new titles online.

Curzon Home Cinema, MUBI and BFI Player in particular will be leading the way in the UK, with other avenues to come. Here’s a rundown of all the major new releases to look forward to, and where to find them.

And Then We Danced

Hailed by several critics as the new Call Me By Your Name, Georgian gay love story And Then We Danced only played in cinemas for a week but will now get a second life online. Levan Akin’s film focuses on dance students and the rigidity of tradition, and certainly offers a balm for these times with its hopeful romance.

Where and when to watch: Available now on Curzon Home Cinema.

Bacurau

Brazil’s latest Weird Western sees a small village turned upside down following the death of the town’s matriarch. The film shares loose similarities with The Hunt (mentioned below) but is fiercely and specifically political in relation to Brazilian culture. Bacurau was released in cinemas on 6 March, but will see an early digital release now.

Where and when to watch: From March 19 on MUBI.

Trolls World Tour

The sequel to the 2016 animated hit will bring colour and energy to the small screen in trying times – with voice performances from Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige and more.

Where and when to watch: From April 10, available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers.

The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell’s remake of the classic horror, shedding a light on gaslighting with some 101 classic horror updated for a post-#MeToo era.

Where and when to watch: From March 20, available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers.

The Hunt

It was shelved for months and angered President Trump – The Hunt was briefly released in cinemas last week before the widespread closure, and will be available online this week. Betty Gilpin stars, alongside Hilary Swank and Ike Barinholtz.

Where and when to watch: From March 20, available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers.

Just Mercy

The true-story drama about a man wrongfully accused of rape, Just Mercy, will be reaching digital cinemagoers early courtesy of Warner Bros. Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx starred to portray the journey of defence lawyer Bryan Stevenson and Walter “Johnny D.” McMillian, his client.

Where and when to watch:From March 24, on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers. US prices and UK release TBC.

Emma

Autumn de Wilde’s pastel-hued update of the Jane Austen classic (which inspired Clueless) reached cinemas last month in the UK, and will reach worldwide users this week. Lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy recently spoke to NME for a Reel Talk feature.

Where and when to watch: From March 20, available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers.

Frozen 2

While Frozen 2 reached cinemas months ago, it’s the digital release that has been fast-tracked by Disney to boost morale. The big-hearted sequel is available to US users now, and will be sure to prove a welcome addition for UK users soon.

Where and when to watch: From March 24, on Disney+ when the streaming platform launches for UK users, right now for US users.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Similar to Frozen 2, while viewers will have caught the last film in the Skywalker saga by now, there’s now the chance to revisit it sooner than anticipated in a welcome new addition from Disney’s streaming arm, Disney+.

Where and when to watch: Right now for US users on Disney+, from March 24, when the streaming platform launches for UK users. Also available to purchase now for $20 on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers.

Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan responded to the news that Universal would be dropping a string of their movies online early by giving her blessing for Warner Bros to do the same – and that’s exactly what happened. The Margot Robbie-led Harley Quinn spinoff will be coming online, only weeks after it first hit cinemas worldwide.

Where and when to watch: From March 24, on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers. US prices and UK release TBC.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s big-budget crime caper earned mixed reviews upon release, but now’s the time to make your own mind up as the film gets a digital release earlier than expected. Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding and Colin Firth star.

Where and when to watch: From March 24, on Amazon, iTunes and other equivalent VOD providers. US prices and UK release TBC.

The Truth

Titans of French cinema Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve join forces with indie stalwart Ethan Hawke, under the watchful eye of masterful Korean director Hirokazu Kore-eda in The Truth. The family drama was originally due to be released in cinemas on March 20, but will instead see a full digital release via Curzon Home Cinema on the same day.

Where and when to watch: From March 20, on Curzon Home Cinema.

Vivarium

Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots star in a dystopian domestic horror in Vivarium, which sees a couple with a newborn navigate buying a new house when they all look the same. The anticipated cinema release will now focus its efforts onto digital platforms, being led by Curzon Home Cinema.

Where and when to watch: From March 27, on Curzon Home Cinema.

The Perfect Candidate

Haifaa Al-Mansour is the firs ever female filmmaker to emerge from Saudi Arabia, and her new film The Perfect Candidate depicts a female doctor’s ambition to run in the municipal council elections. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last August to positive reviews, and will now be released exclusively via streaming avenues.

Where and when to watch: From March 27 on Curzon Home Cinema, BFI Player and Modern Films’ own streaming platform.

System Crasher

Berlin’s Oscar entry from last year will see a UK release at the end of the month on Curzon Home Cinema. Nora Fingscheidt’s feature focuses on a 9-year-old girl harnessing erratic energy and retooling the word of everyone around her. System Crasher has earned positive reviews since last year’s premiere, and will finally reach UK audiences soon.

Where and when to watch: From March 27 on Curzon Home Cinema.