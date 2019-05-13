Walt Disney Studios announced a list of all of its forthcoming projects last week, including Fox productions
If you were ever worried that Hollywood might one day run out of ideas, then the arrival of Disney‘s gigantic list of planned movie releases for the next eight (eight!) years should be more than enough to assure you that the movie business is still very much in rude health.
The release dates of over 60 Walt Disney Studios-produced films have been confirmed with the announcement, with that number including a wide array of Fox Studios productions which have now fallen under the Disney umbrella following 21st Century Fox’s merger with the entertainment behemoth earlier this year.
The lengthy release schedule, which spans until 2027, has handily given us a clearly defined idea of when to expect a slew of new movies from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel and Avatar – and that’s not forgetting the planned Indiana Jones, Bob’s Burgers and Pixar films, too.
We’ve compiled the full 2019-2027 release schedule of Disney productions below for your viewing pleasure – time to mark your movie calendars.
2019 – May to July
May 10 - Tolkien
May 24 - Aladdin (pictured)
June 7 - Dark Phoenix
June 21 - Toy Story 4
July 12 - Stuber
2019 – July to October
July 19 - The Lion King (pictured)
August 9 - The Art of Racing in the Rain
August 23 - Ready Or Not
September 20 - Ad Astra
October 4 - The Woman In The Window
October 18 - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
2019 – November to December
November 15 - Ford v. Ferrari
November 22 - Frozen 2 (pictured)
December 20 - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
December 25 - Spies In Disguise
2020 – January to June
January 10 - Underwater
February 14 - Untitled Kingsman movie
February 21 - Call Of The Wild
March 6 - Onward
March 27 - Mulan (pictured)
April 3 - The New Mutants
May 1 - Untitled Marvel movie
May 29 - Artemis Fowl
June 19 - Untitled Pixar movie
2020 – July to December
July 3 - Free Guy
July 17 - Bob's Burgers (pictured)
July 24 - Jungle Cruise
August 14 - The One and Only Ivan
October 9 - Death On The Nile
November 6 - Untitled Marvel movie
November 6 - Ron's Gone Wrong
November 25 - Untitled Disney animation
December 18 - West Side Story
December 23 - Cruella
2021 – February to June
February 12 - Untitled Marvel movie
March 5 - Nimona
March 12 - Untitled Disney live action movie
May 7 - Untitled Marvel
May 28 - Untitled Disney live action movie
June 18 - Untitled Pixar animation
2021 – July to December
July 9 - Untitled Indiana Jones movie
July 30 - Untitled Disney live action movie
October 8 - Untitled Disney live action movie
November 5 - Untitled Marvel movie
November 24 - Untitled Disney animation movie
December 17 - Avatar 2 (pictured)
2022 – February to June
February 18 - Untitled Marvel
March 18 - Untitled Pixar
May 6 - Untitled Disney live action movie
May 27 - Untitled Disney live action movie
June 17 - Untitled Pixar
2022 – July to December
July 8 - Untitled Disney live action movie
July 29 - Untitled Marvel movie
October 7 - Untitled Disney live action movie
November 4 - Untitled Disney live action movie
November 23 - Untitled Disney animation movie
December 16 - Untitled Star Wars movie (pictured)
2023
February 17 - Untitled Disney live action movie
December 22 - Avatar 3 (pictured)
2024-2025
2024
December 20 - Untitled Star Wars movie
2025
December 19 - Avatar 4
2026-2027
2026
December 18 - Untitled Star Wars movie
2027
December 17 - Avatar 5