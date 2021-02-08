With millions tuning in every year, the Super Bowl has become a prime advertising opportunity for big-name companies, and studios hoping to whip up some excitement about their upcoming releases. While cinema is struggling at the moment, given the ongoing pandemic, there were still a few blockbuster trailers worth feasting your eyes on during the big game.

Fast & Furious 9

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the second year Fast & Furious 9 has had a trailer spot at the Super Bowl. While last year’s was more extensive and revealing, the 2021 trailer focuses more on the action and the host of famous faces that are set to feature in the latest instalment in the franchise.

Best moment: It’s only the briefest glimpse, but Helen Mirren cruising and nonchalantly laughing in her souped-up car is undeniably badass.

Old

Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest mind-twister follows a group of people who find their beach holiday ruined by the ageing process. Unfortunately for them, they’ve chosen to go to a spot that might seem serene on the surface, but sends their lives flashing past them with terrifying speed.

Best moment: When everyone starts ageing at an unbelievable rate, including Eliza Scanlen’s character seemingly going from child to pregnant woman.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

In this trailer for Marvel’s upcoming movie, we really get into the dynamic between the titular Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Clue: they spend most of the time bickering, even if they do ultimately have each other’s backs.

Best moment: Aside from all the action, when Falcon and Winter Soldier decide to face off in an oh-so-mature staring contest.

Clarice

In the TV spin-off of The Silence Of The Lambs, FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) goes on the trail of serial killers and predators. Set one year after the events of the movie, it will find her reckoning with her experiences with Hannibal Lecter. “I couldn’t save them then, but I will never stop trying,” she promises.

Best moment: When, at the end of some quite intense scenes with some lambs, a moth lands on Clarice’s lips.

Nobody

Bob Odenkirk plays your everyday suburban dad Hutch Mansell who, when thieves break into his family home, just wants to avoid anybody getting hurt. That incident, though, will throw him into a world of darkness – he soon becomes the target of a Russian drug lord, who threatens to end Hutch’s life, and those of his family.

Best moment: The juxtaposition of Bob Odenkirk offering to make a wholesome lasagne for his wholesome family, and him firing guns at the bad guys.