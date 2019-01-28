The Margot Robbie character is stealing the spotlight

Suicide Squad‘s titular gang of misfits and criminals might have boasted a whole heap of characters, but few resonated quite like Harley Quinn. A mischievous and unabashedly brutal femme fatale, the Margot Robbie depiction of the classic comic book character quickly became an outsider icon.

Her impact was so huge that Suicide Squad 2 has been delayed in favour of focussing on an upcoming Harley Quinn-focussed spin-off of the series. It’s reportedly centred around the Birds Of Prey franchise – here’s everything we know about Harley Quinn’s star turn.

Latest updates:

New clip showing more of the characters released

Margot Robbie shares first photo from set

What’s it called and have we seen any images yet?

Margot Robbie posted a picture of the front page of the forthcoming film’s script in November last year, giving fans a very good idea of what the movie’s official – and unofficial title – will be.

The post confirms that the movie will be called Birds of Prey – while it should also be noted that Robbie appears to have added the subtitle ‘And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn’ to her own script.

Birds of Prey is a reference to the female-focussed DC Comics franchise which sees Quinn linking up with the likes of Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Katana. This would make sense, especially as Warner Bros/Time Warner Inc. had been referring to the film as “untitled Harley Quinn girl gang movie”.

Now, we’ve seen the first image too. Posting on Instagram, Robbie shared a photo from set that sees her in full Quinn get-up once more. However, she’s looking ever so slightly different this time around.

Gone is the anarchic baseball vibe, instead replaced by a jacket festooned with long confetti-like strands. It’s giving off serious 80s vibes.

Who will appear in the film?

Reports suggest Warner Bros want to establish a host of new characters in the new team-up movie, including Batgirl, before giving them their own spin-offs.

Margot Robbie will of course return as Harley Quinn, while Rosie Perez (who will play Renee Montoya), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary) have all signed up to star in the film so far.

Who is working behind-the-scenes?

The script has been written by Christina Hodson, while the movie will be directed by Cathy Yan. Filming will reportedly begin on January 15, 2019.

Is there a trailer?

No trailer has been released yet for the Birds Of Prey movie. However, a clip featuring a quick, but closer look at the characters was released on January 28. The short video flicks through some of the supporting roles in the film before ending on Robbie’s Harley Quinn drinking, laughing, and sucking on a lollipop. Watch it below.

Do we know the plot?

We don’t know the full plot of the Birds Of Prey movie just yet, but according to Forbes, “sources are describing the project as an all-female variation on Suicide Squad.”

As for the Birds Of Prey comic franchise, it’s set in Gotham City, and finds the titular cast of heroines battling the city’s countless villains. Usually centred around Batgirl, Oracle, Black Canary and Huntress, many others come and go, so the exact line-up for the movie version is up in the air.

When’s it being released?

A release date of Feb. 7, 2020 has been set by Warner Bros. That’s not too long to wait now, right?