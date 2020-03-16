Martin Scorsese has never been a time-waster. Barely catching his breath after his last epic, Netflix mob movie The Irishman, the veteran director is already well on his way with his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The project has been developing since 2017, marking a sharp departure from Scorsese’s brand of mob movies – although he did call Gangs of New York “a western set on Mars”.

Ahead of the upcoming release, we’ve gathered all available information about what’s set to be another stone-cold classic.

Killers of the Flower Moon release date: when is the film in cinemas?

It’s still all quite up in the air. Official reports say 2021, as filming was due to begin on location in Oklahoma in March.

Martin Scorsese’s newest film Killers of the Flower Moon will be a western starring both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro!! pic.twitter.com/xOXBt7cjq6 — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) February 19, 2020

Killers of the Flower Moon trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Not yet – but we’ll keep you posted as soon as anything drops.

Killers of the Flower Moon cast: who is in it?

Marty will be reuniting with two of his long-time collaborators for this one. Robert De Niro, who led The Irishman as Frank Sheeran, will play William Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Opposite him will be Leonardo DiCaprio playing the still unnamed lead role, who collaborated with Scorsese on The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island and The Aviator, among others.

The filmmaker has said the rest of the cast will be Native American actors.

Killers of the Flower Moon plot: what is the new film about?

Scorsese’s new film will take stock of author David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, investigating the murders of wealthy Osage people in the 1920s.

The filmmaker has shared more details for the film, officially dubbing it his first Western. In an interview with Premiere, Scorsese delved into more plot details.

”We think it’s a Western,” he said. “It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma.”

”There are certainly cowboys, but they have cars and also horses, the director continued. “The film is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe that was given horrible territory, which they loved because they said to themselves that Whites would never be interested in it.”

Delving further into the lands of his next project, Scorsese explained: ”We discovered oil there and, for about ten years, the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, as with the Yukon and the Colorado mining regions, the vultures disembark, the white man, the European arrives, and all was lost.

”There, the underworld had such control over everything that you were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian.

”The history of civilisation goes back to Mesopotamia. The Hittites are invaded by another people, they disappear, and later it is said that they have been assimilated or, rather, absorbed.

”It is fascinating to see this mentality which is reproduced in other cultures, through two World Wars. And which is therefore timeless, I think. This is the film that we are going to try to make.”