Each year, the Super Bowl gives film and TV buffs a lot to think about – and 2020’s event was no exception.

Alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s stunning halftime show performance, we were shown exclusive new trailers for some of the year’s most exciting projects, including Bond flick No Time to Die, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place: Part II – and our first official look at Marvel’s Disney+ TV shows (WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki).

Here are the Super Bowl trailers you need to see:

No Time to Die

James Bond and new 00 partner Nomi (Lashana Lynch) pilot a high-tech plane, before we see lots of shots of Daniel Craig shooting stuff and doing high-wire stunts. Standard Bond, then. However, things take a darker turn as the spy faces dastardly villains Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Safin (Rami Malek).

Best moment: “When her secret finds its way out, it will be the death of him,” declares Blofeld. Could Craig’s Bond go out with a bang, literally?

Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) faces off against villain Jakob (John Cena), who just so happens to be his brother. The adrenaline-packed trailer features plenty of outlandish stunts, and also a surprise comeback for long-dead character Han Lue (Sung Kang), who seemingly met his end in 2006’s Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Best moment: Dom swings a car off a cliff, narrowly avoiding death by attaching the rope from a collapsed bridge onto his front wheel in the nick of time. Now where have we seen that before?

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s Maverick soars through the skies in an increasingly tense airborne manoeuvre, while crackly voice-overs tease a spectacular (and potentially disastrous) finale.

Best moment: Maverick’s jet streaks through a snow-capped mountain range, explosions buffeting him off course – will he make it out alive?

A Quiet Place: Part II

The latest trailer for the horror sequel gives us a closer look at the world’s apocalyptic past via flashback sequences. John Krasinski’s Lee Abbott returns in the short clip (despite snuffing it at the end of A Quiet Place) and questions a police officer before a monster attacks the patrol car.

Best moment: A monster traps little Regan at the end of a train carriage, promising a big locomotive-based action scene to come.

Sonic The Hedgehog

It’s the Super Bowl, so there was always going to be a commercial tie-in or two. For Sonic The Hedgehog‘s new trailer, a number of athletes tease a speedy individual they admire, before asking: “What’s this for, again?” Sonic, it turns out, has been directing them the whole time. A quick montage of new clips from the movie bookends the spot – including one of the blue fur-ball facing off against arch-enemy Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Best moment: Carrey’s villain punches an associate in the chest for no reason. Just in case you forgot he was a baddie…

Mulan

In the new, action-packed teaser, the titular heroine (Liu Yifei) takes her father’s place in a fierce battle against the invading Hun army. In one acrobatic scene, Mulan faces off against evil witch Xian Lang (Gong Li), declaring: “Here I stand, proof there is a place for people like us”.

Best moment: Every bit where Mulan fights, basically.

Black Widow

This new clip focuses on the idea of family as Natasha Romanoff reunites with some old faces – including comic book favourite Red Guardian (David Harbour). “At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are,” she declares in the short but action-heavy clip.

Best moment: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour all embrace. Avengers who?

Marvel’s Disney+ shows

A first proper glimpse at Marvel‘s Disney+ slate – including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. All your spandex-clad faves are back: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) inherits the Captain America shield, Vision (Paul Bettany) reunites with Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) remains as deliciously evil as ever.

Best moment: When Loki declares: “I’m going to burn this place to the ground”.

The Invisible Man

The tense trailer sees Elisabeth Moss stalked and abused by her cruel ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who has found a way to become invisible after appearing to fake his own death.

Best moment: The invisible man makes a security guard shoot himself in the leg. Cruel, but sneaky.