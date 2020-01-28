Over the years, more than a few of Hollywood’s biggest names have donned the cowl. From Adam West’s lycra-clad crusader in the ’60s, to Christian Bale and his gritty, gravel-voiced modern take on Gotham’s protector – every new actor has something different to add to the role. Now, there’s a new dark knight on the prowl.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and starring some of Hollywood’s hottest talent, Warner Bros’ upcoming superhero drama is a whole new take on the world’s greatest detective. Similar – but not connected – to this year’s Joker origin story, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead and will be a standalone effort.

Eager to know more? Here’s everything we know so far about The Batman movie…

Latest update:

Shooting has begun! Reeves shared a photo of his clapperboard in action on January 27 with the hashtag #DayOne.

When is The Batman out in cinemas?

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 25 June 2021.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

What’s The Batman‘s working title?

According to a recent listing on the website Production Weekly, The Batman‘s working title as it heads into production is currently Vengeance.

Who is in The Batman cast?

Robert Pattinson as the Batman

UPDATE: Robert Pattinson begins training for The Batman movie.

Robert Pattinson has officially begun preparing for Batman’s action sequences, as the first photos of him in training have been released.

The actor has been working with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu red and black belt athlete Rigan Machado, who has worked with the likes of Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam in the past.

Machado posted a series of Instagram images with the caption “Jiujitsu brother”, showing the actor in fighting mode on a training mat.

Pat-man is actually happening, folks. The former Twilight icon turned indie star was announced earlier this year, but he’s not completely sure how it happened at all. “It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire this month. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

Pattinson previously teased an “interesting direction” for the new movie, saying it would be “something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet”.

In an interview with Access in October 2019, Pattinson revealed that his The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe could inspire his take on Batman’s recognisable voice.

“Willem’s voice in this is quite inspiring for it to be honest. It is pretty similar to the voice I’m gonna do,” he explained. “I think Batman has a sort of pirate-y kind of voice, I think that would really suit him.”

Originally, Ben Affleck was supposed to reprise the role he’d filled for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. However, circumstances arose which meant the 47-year-old had to vacate the role as well as drop out of writing and directing the new project.

Pattinson has revealed why he decided to return to big-budget films after a recent habit of choosing independent flicks, saying: “Big movies, generally the parts aren’t as interesting — at least the stuff that was coming my way. I guess there was some fear.”

“I think I probably would have been a little bit nervous to have gone straight into [Batman] immediately after [Twilight],” he added.

Talking about putting on the iconic Batsuit for the first time, Pattinson added: “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff. I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves, writer/director], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit. You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.

“You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

For the part of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Reeves has turned to someone a little more experienced in the art of the comic book movie.

Following her stint voicing the same character in The Lego Batman Movie (2017), Zoe Kravitz will star as Kyle, athletic burglar and – per the comics – long-running love interest of Batman.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter last week (October 15), Kravitz clinched the role after reading with Pattinson and three other candidates. Director Matt Reeves seemed to confirm the casting on social media when he tweeted a short video of Kravitz answering her phone.

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Many fans can still remember Jim Carrey’s take on the crazed supervillain (1995’s Batman Forever), but now another of Hollywood’s zaniest stars will put their spin on Edward Nigma.

Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) hit the headlines last week when it was revealed he was in talks to take on a role in Reeves’ The Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dano was confirmed last week, after previous rumours suggested Jonah Hill would be coming on board as the project’s lead villain.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Light the Bat-signal, there’s a new police chief in town. Rumoured for most of the summer, Westworld favourite Jeffrey Wright has signed up to play Commissioner James W. Gordon in Reeves new movie.

Reluctant ally of Batman and detective for Gotham City Police Department, Gordon was previously played by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. He is a suspicious-yet-loyal servant of justice who always has the public’s interest at heart.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Director Matt Reeves confirmed the casting of Turturro via Twitter on November 22. The actor will portray the underground crime boss who was first seen in 1987’s Batman: Year One.

Carmine Falcone has previously been played by Tom Wilkinson in 2005’s Batman Begins, with John Doman also taking on the role for the Gotham TV show.

Peter Sarsgaard

Matt Reeves confirmed that Peter Sarsgaard had joined the cast on Twitter on December 6. It is not yet known who the actor will portray but some insiders and fans are speculating that he will take on the role of Harvey Dent, AKA the villain Two-Face.

Sarsgaard already has a personal connection to the Batman franchise as his wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, played Rachel Dawes in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

He also has a connection to DC Comics adaptations. He portrayed the villainous Hector Hammond in 2011’s Green Lantern.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

After months of conversations, Matt Reeves seems to have confirmed that Colin Farrell will join the project after tweeting “Wait – is that you, #Oz?” alongside a GIF of the actor in In Bruges.

“Oz” refers to a shortened version of The Penguin’s full name, Oswald Cobblepot – so all signs point to Farrell finally jumping on board.

Who else might be in the cast of The Batman?

A trio of huge names have also been linked with roles as villains in The Batman.

According to We Got This Covered, True Detective star Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to play Two-Face/Harvey Dent.

He could be joined by Gollum actor Andy Serkis, who, as The Wrap report, is in talks to take on the role of Alfred Pennyworth.

Another role also looks set to have been filled for the new film – up-and-comer Jayme Lawson is set to play a secret role in the film according to Collider.

Can we see any photos of The Batman?

Potentially – a Twitter user has shared photos that appear to show Pattinson on set for The Batman, riding a motorbike. It’s not completely clear whether they’re legitimate yet, and only time will tell, but see them below.

The first set photos of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘THE BATMAN’ have seemingly been revealed. (Source: @WadeGrav) pic.twitter.com/PeQVP8IdOZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2020

Director Matt Reeves shared a picture of a clapperboard on January 27, alerting fans that shooting has started on the anticipated film.

What is the plot of The Batman?

Little is known of Matt Reeves upcoming solo adventure, but we have been told it will focus on Bruce Wayne’s younger, more vulnerable years. Other sources claim the film will be set during the 1990s and could show a fresher, less-grizzled version of the Caped Crusader making use of his detective skills, rather than brute strength.

Similarly to Batman Forever, The Batman will see Bats face off against an assortment of baddies from throughout his career. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Reeves revealed his film will feature “a rogues gallery” of villains getting up to no good.

Colin Farrell, who will play The Penguin in the film, has spoken about the script, calling it “gorgeous” while giving little away as to specifics.

“I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell told Jimmy Fallon. “It’s all very hush hush,” he added, “but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Where will The Batman be set?

It’s fair to say that The Batman will be likely mostly be set in Gotham, but where specifically? According to Variety, “a handful of scenes” will be filmed in Arkham Asylum, the high-security prison known to comic book fans for housing super-criminals. The film won’t be fully set in Arkham bu the hospital will be featured in some capacity. This comes after it was theorised by fans that writer/director Matt Reeves may be partially drawing inspiration from Rocksteady’s popular Batman: Arkham Asylum video game that saw Batman locked in the psychotic psychiatric institution along with many of his greatest foes.

Is The Batman a sequel to Joker?

In short, no. Speaking at a recent promotional event for horror thriller The Lighthouse, Pattinson described Reeves’ movie as “kind of a different world”. That being said, Warner Bros. appears to be trying to craft a scarier, more gritty extended universe for its DC Comics characters, with one-off origin stories forming the focus of their new direction.

In addition, we saw Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck meet Bruce Wayne for the first time in Joker. Just a young schoolboy, Wayne looked more than a bit perturbed by his future nemesis. Could this fresh-faced upstart grow into Pattinson’s Batman? We’ll have to wait and see.