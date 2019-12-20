This month, publisher Jay Glennie has released One Shot – The Making Of The Deer Hunter, a new book documenting his work on the 1979 Vietnam War classic The Deer Hunter.

The book features exclusive interviews with the cast Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and more. In the year that Michael Cimino’s epic turns 40, Glennie has given NME an exclusive look at his book, with in-depth explanations from him and De Niro. Dive in.