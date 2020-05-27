A whole new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unveiled last July, when Marvel revealed its Phase Four plans at the San Diego Comic Con.

One of the most exciting takeaways from the reveal was The Eternals. Based on a comic book first written by Jack Kirby in 1976, the film will introduce “an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

With Phase Four kicking into gear, here’s everything we know so far about The Eternals, from a provisional release date to trailers, plot, cast and beyond.

Who are The Eternals?

The Eternals is based on a comic book written by Jack Kirby for Marvel which began in 1976. Set millions of years in the past, it sees powerful aliens called The Celestials experiment on humans. While doing so, they create a race of superhumans known as The Eternals and a second villainous race, The Deviants.

The Eternals and The Deviants battle each other throughout history, as well as warring Gods from ancient Greek, Norse and Roman mythologies. Later, The Eternals leave Earth to explore other planets.

According to a synopsis, The Eternals will frame “an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

The Eternals release date: when is the film coming out?

As announced upon the Phase Four MCU unveiling, The Eternals was meant to hit cinemas on November 6, 2020 – but the coronavirus pandemic means the blockbuster will now be released next year on February 12, 2021.

The Eternals trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Not yet, but with the release under a year away, we can’t imagine it’ll be long – as soon as anything is released, it’ll be in this space here.

The Eternals cast: who is in the new film?

Angelina Jolie is set to lead the cast, playing “fierce warrior” Thena. Discussing her role, Jolie has said she will work “twice as hard” on the project as she realises “how important it is to be part of the MCU”.

Joining Jolie in the film are Kumail Nanjiani as “the cosmic-powered Kingo”, Gemma Chan as “humankind-loving Sersi” and Salma Hayek as “the wise and spiritual leader Ajak”.

Speaking of the diverse cast for the film, Nanjiani said: “I was on set shooting, and the director showed me just a still of all of us together in the scene… We all look so different. It’s me and [Ma Dong-seok, who will play Gilgamesh] and Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff. You don’t ever get to see people like this together in the same room, let alone in awesome superhero costumes.”

The Eternals is set to be directed by Chloe Zhao (Songs My Brother Taught Me, The Rider), and is written by brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Plot details: what is going to happen in Marvel’s new movie?

A synopsis for The Eternals reveals that the film will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Revealing the first glimpses of a plot, the description says: “an unexpected tragedy forces [The Eternals] out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

The film will see the titular immortal alien race created by the Celestials come together to protect humanity from the Deviants.

The Eternals will also be the first MCU film to feature a same-sex kiss and openly gay couple. Speaking to NewNowNext, actor Haaz Sleiman, who will play Phastos’ husband, has talked about the two characters’ relationship.

“I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child,” he explained.

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.

“Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also dropped some hints about what we could expect from the plot of The Eternals, telling Collider: “Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people.

“You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has called the film “the most epic” Marvel movie yet in a recent interview, hinting at a truly unique new chapter for the MCU.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said: “It’s really, really an epic. And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story but, in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies.

“And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”