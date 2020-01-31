Each and every Wes Anderson film release is nowadays treated as a major cinematic event. One of Hollywood’s most beloved auteurs, Anderson has been the mastermind behind such great films as The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The follow-up to his weird and wonderful stop motion-animated adventure Isle of Dogs is set to arrive this summer in the form of The French Dispatch — or, to give it its full title, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun. Anderson has written and directed the movie, which is cause for celebration indeed — and just wait until you learn about all the A-listers the filmmaker has assembled for The French Dispatch, too.

Details about Anderson’s next movie are emerging all the time, so we’ve rounded up all the important information that’s currently available on The French Dispatch to get you up to speed in time for its cinematic arrival this summer.

When is The French Dispatch out in cinemas?

The French Dispatch will be out in cinemas on July 24, 2020 — check out the first movie poster for it below.

It’s also thought that The French Dispatch could receive its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which takes place between May 12-23.

Have there been any trailers for The French Dispatch yet?

Not at present – but we’ll keep you posted.

Who is in The French Dispatch cast?

True to form, Anderson has assembled an all-star cast for his next movie. Right, it’s roll call time:

Benicio del Toro

Adrien Brody

Tilda Swinton

Léa Seydoux

Frances McDormand

Timothée Chalamet

Lyna Khoudri

Jeffrey Wright

Mathieu Amalric

Steve Park

Bill Murray

Owen Wilson

Do you want more? Good, because there’s all this lot who are due to make an appearance in the film, too: Saoirse Ronan, Cécile de France, Elisabeth Moss, Morgane Polanski, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Alex Lawther, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Fisher Stevens, Henry Winkler and many, many more — you can find the full cast list (so far!) on The French Dispatch’s growing the IMDB listing.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Anderson crams them all into a 108-minute film…

What is the plot of The French Dispatch?

A short synopsis for The French Dispatch promises that the movie will “bring to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city”.

The film will reportedly be set in both 1950s Paris and the fictional commune of Ennui-sur-Blasé.

Where was The French Dispatch filmed?

Decamping to south-west France between November 2018 and March 2019, Anderson filmed his latest movie in the little town of Angoulême.

According to Variety, The French Dispatch was the largest-scale Hollywood production to hit the area since Steven Spielberg shot scenes for Raiders of the Lost Ark in nearby La Rochelle in the early 1980s.

Anderson’s new movie also reportedly had a budget of $25 million (£18.9 million) to play with.

Speaking to NME last year, The End of the F***ing World star Alex Lawther said that while the experience of filming a “teeny-tiny” part of the film was “amazing”, he feared that his part “might be on the cutting room floor”.

“They took over this little town in Angoulême in the south of France and it was one of the biggest productions I’ve ever been involved in,” Lawther recalled about working on The French Dispatch.

“Wes likes to keep the spirit of a short film. All of the actors would eat with him every evening and discuss how the day went. I was only there for two days, but I wish I could have been there bit longer.”