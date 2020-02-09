Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, appeared to please DC Comics and films fans but divided critics upon its release in 2016. Four years on, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken the helm for a new standalone film of (nearly) the same name: The Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn and her mischievous bunch of supervillains are making a comeback but this time with an altered ensemble. Jared Leto’s The Joker is noticeably absent, as is – seemingly – Cara Delevingne as Enchantress. Will Smith isn’t reprising his role Deadshot due to scheduling conflicts, but many of the comic book series’ original misfits remain including Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang.

So will Gunn’s Task Force X, the terrorising team of incarcerated villains who undertake high-risk secret missions in exchange for convict benefits, top the 2016 film? Only time will tell. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the film so far…

When is The Suicide Squad out in cinemas?

Warner Bros. confirmed that the movie will be released on August 6, 2021.

Who is in The Suicide Squad cast?

Most of the main cast has been announced, including: Margot Robbie as crazed criminal and former psychiatrist Harley Quinn; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the government official who manages the squad; Joel Kinnaman as the team’s leader, Rick Flag;

Jai Courtney as the thief Captain Boomerang; David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. Additionally, Steve Agee is the voice of King Shark, the supervillain making his debut.

Other notable names in the cast list – although in currently undisclosed roles – are Idris Elba, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland.

It was previously rumoured that Elba would take over from Smith in playing the role of Deadshot but in April 2019 a source said that the team behind the movie didn’t want it to seem like they were disrespecting Smith by replacing him with someone else – and that Deadshot won’t appear at all.

In September 2019, Gunn shared an image of himself with Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn and Mayling Ng. “Hanging out with part of #TheSuicideSquad team this weekend,” he captioned the post. “What a great group of people!”

What is the plot of The Suicide Squad?

Dear reader, we know next to nothing. But we can safely assume that it will follow the basic outline of all Suicide Squad stories. Amanda Waller will dispatch her team on an extremely dangerous mission from which many will not emerge unscathed (they are expendables, after all).

A theory, as reprinted by Digital Spy, is that Gunn’s enormous cast list can only mean one thing: lots of deaths. Since the new additions are obscure even within the realm of the comics, it seems unlikely that many of them will remain by the end of the film.

In an Instagram Q&A, Gunn has shared some behind-the-scenes details about the costumes in the upcoming film. Whilst previously, many in the Marvel and DC universe relied on CGI costumes, Gunn has revealed that this won’t be the case in The Suicide Squad. When asked by a fan if they’ll be using real or CGI costumes, Gunn replied: “All practical.”

Has filming started on The Suicide Squad?

Yes, it started on September 20, 2019, at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Comicbook.com reported that filming in Atlanta was expected to last three months before transitioning to Panama for a month in 2020.

Where will The Suicide Squad be set?

With the scarce plot details, it’s also not known if the film will be set again in the fictional Midway City, which in the DC universe is Chicago to Gotham’s New York.

Is The Suicide Squad a sequel to Suicide Squad?

No. James Gunn has confirmed it’s a reboot with a new name.

Producer Peter Safran expanded on this, telling The List last year: “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 because it’s a total reboot, so it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it.

“It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Gunn is also set to take charge of the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 after he was reinstated to the crew by Marvel back in March 2019. The filmmaker was previously let go in July 2018 over a series of offensive old tweets.