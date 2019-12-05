Trending:

Blogs

Very funny, they are: the best Baby Yoda memes

The little guy from 'The Mandalorian' is setting the internet alight.

Will Richards
Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda in 'The Mandalorian' (2019). Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd / The Hollywood Archive

Since the release of Disney+’s new Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, which debuted earlier this month, one little character has stood out above all others: Baby Yoda.

Despite other CGI disasters in 2019 (see: the first attempt at a new Sonic The Hedgehog and the new live-action Cats), Baby Yoda seems to have emerged unscathed, and its almost unbearable cuteness has set the internet alight. From the same race as the iconic Star Wars character, the new star, known as ‘The Child’, is fast becoming the focal point of the new show.

Predictably, as things do in 2019, the memes have followed in their droves. There will surely be plenty more on the way – The Mandalorian is only half way through its first season – but for now, here are the best Baby Yoda memes around.

Advertisement

Sip sip

The most iconic Baby Yoda meme to emerge centres around a scene which sees the lil’ guy holding a cup of soup with a cheeky grin on his face. What’s he up to? The internet has some ideas…

Advertisement

He’s a big Lil Jon fan

One of The Mandalorian‘s best scenes yet comes from Baby Yoda being a cheeky devil and messing with ship controls while sat next to the show’s titular bounty hunter.

The resultant meme, which has racked up nearly half a million likes on Twitter, shows Baby Yoda to be a big, big Lil Jon fan, but The Mandalorian isn’t having any of it.

Turns out he likes Lizzo too.

He probably loves your favourite album

Following in Chandler Bing’s footsteps, it was only a matter of time before Baby Yoda memes made the crossover into music. From Charli XCX’s ‘Pop 2’ to being placed inside the new Harry Styles album cover and more, Baby Yoda is the tastemaker we deserve. We salute you, and we thank Instagram account @babyyodasfavoritealbums.

View this post on Instagram

melodrama <333333 @lordemusic

A post shared by B Y F A 🪐🪐 (@babyyodasfavoritealbums) on

View this post on Instagram

good morning @clairo

A post shared by B Y F A 🪐🪐 (@babyyodasfavoritealbums) on

View this post on Instagram

stream when we all fall asleep where do we go @billieeilish

A post shared by B Y F A 🪐🪐 (@babyyodasfavoritealbums) on

Memes go meta

Inevitably, Baby Yoda memes have also crossed over with the other meme of the moment – the “Gonna tell my kids…” phenomenon, and it’s pretty damn perfect.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney +.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.