Very funny, they are: the best Baby Yoda memes

Since the release of Disney+’s new Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, which debuted earlier this month, one little character has stood out above all others: Baby Yoda.

Despite other CGI disasters in 2019 (see: the first attempt at a new Sonic The Hedgehog and the new live-action Cats), Baby Yoda seems to have emerged unscathed, and its almost unbearable cuteness has set the internet alight. From the same race as the iconic Star Wars character, the new star, known as ‘The Child’, is fast becoming the focal point of the new show.

Predictably, as things do in 2019, the memes have followed in their droves. There will surely be plenty more on the way – The Mandalorian is only half way through its first season – but for now, here are the best Baby Yoda memes around.

me looking over the new baby yoda memes every week despite not having seen the show and having no idea what’s going on pic.twitter.com/7TQzwGJIXz — charlotte nicole davis (@cndwrites) November 30, 2019

Sip sip

The most iconic Baby Yoda meme to emerge centres around a scene which sees the lil’ guy holding a cup of soup with a cheeky grin on his face. What’s he up to? The internet has some ideas…

the best part of waking up

is baby yoda's cup pic.twitter.com/auYCDRF0nq — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 30, 2019

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

The new “tea” meme of 2020 #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/5WDRycYz4v — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) November 30, 2019

“kermit sipping tea” walked so “baby yoda sipping soup” could run pic.twitter.com/WwgIbn00eX — benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) November 30, 2019

A warm cup of soup the force is. pic.twitter.com/AJfne9IL25 — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 30, 2019

He’s a big Lil Jon fan

One of The Mandalorian‘s best scenes yet comes from Baby Yoda being a cheeky devil and messing with ship controls while sat next to the show’s titular bounty hunter.

The resultant meme, which has racked up nearly half a million likes on Twitter, shows Baby Yoda to be a big, big Lil Jon fan, but The Mandalorian isn’t having any of it.

Turns out he likes Lizzo too.

are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/occtAetXqs — Glitter 🦦 (@xoGlitterTV) December 1, 2019

Baby Yoda listens to Good As Hell – @lizzo pic.twitter.com/VLclUhSpF9 — Baby Yoda Listens To (@YodaListensTo) December 2, 2019

He probably loves your favourite album

Following in Chandler Bing’s footsteps, it was only a matter of time before Baby Yoda memes made the crossover into music. From Charli XCX’s ‘Pop 2’ to being placed inside the new Harry Styles album cover and more, Baby Yoda is the tastemaker we deserve. We salute you, and we thank Instagram account @babyyodasfavoritealbums.

Fuck it. Baby Yoda on the Fine Line album cover pic.twitter.com/tbInLyMwsU — baby yoda updates | pinned (@haylor) December 1, 2019

Memes go meta

Inevitably, Baby Yoda memes have also crossed over with the other meme of the moment – the “Gonna tell my kids…” phenomenon, and it’s pretty damn perfect.

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney +.