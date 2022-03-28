The viral moments from the Oscars 2022

The Oscars are over for another year and this time it exits the Dolby Theatre with a lot of drama trailing in its wake. While The Academy might have been hoping that the action being talked about afterwards was that contained in its winning films, the Oscars 2022 was full of big viral moments that will rumble on into the week ahead.

That Will Smith vs Chris Rock moment

While some of the categories at this year’s Oscars might have been hotly contested, there was an easy winner for the most dramatic moment at the ceremony itself. When Chris Rock made an ill-advised about Jada Pinkett Smith being bald (she suffers from alopecia), Will Smith took offence and got on stage to hit the comedian, later telling him to: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” The moment instantly went viral online – particularly when an uncensored clip from international broadcasts surfaced online. It also spawned a ton of memes, from Lupita Nyong’o’s facial expressions as the drama unfolded to riffs on the altercation itself.

lupita realizing the slap will smith gave chris rock was legit represents me pic.twitter.com/AJlnlBwiTm — RUBY ❤️ (@17MINUTESX) March 28, 2022

Youn Yuh-jung signing Troy Kotsur’s name

Last year’s Best Supporting Actress Youn Yuj-jung made her return to the Oscars tonight to present the award for Best Supporting Actor. Before she read out the nominees, she acknowledged that, last year, she had complained about people mispronouncing her name but she was likely about to do the same to this year’s nominees. Yet the Minari star went above and beyond when it came to the winner, CODA’s Troy Kotsur. Instead of first announcing the actor’s name verbally, Youn instead spelt it out with sign language before letting the rest of the room in on the news. A class act.

MINARI Best Supporting Actress winner Youn Yuh-jung learning how to sign Troy Kotsur's name so she could announce his Best Supporting Actor win for CODA is incredibly sweet and classy. And watching the audience do the sign-language version of applause made me tear up. pic.twitter.com/xV7ujBhZvx — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli’s friendship

The end of the night brought one of the sweetest moments of the evening – a look at the friendship between Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli. There to announce the winner of Best Picture, Gaga hyped up the icon and helped her through the segment when she seemed confused about what to do. The most heart-melting moment, though? When the pop star whispered to her, “I got ya”, Minelli replied softly: “I know.”

Lady Gaga's “I got you” to Liza Minelli at the #Oscars tonight 🥺pic.twitter.com/91axdFKaKj — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) March 28, 2022

Rachel Zegler calls out the Academy, gets loomed over by Jacob Elordi

Mere days ago, West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler wasn’t even invited to the Oscars, despite the film being up for Best Picture. After the internet went on the rampage on her behalf, the Academy made amends and not only invited her, but asked her to present an award alongside the incredibly tall Jacob Elordi. Both elements of her appearance on the night gave the internet great joy, with memes about the presenters’ height difference and the show Zegler witnessed doing the rounds.

jacob elordi and rachel zegler presenting at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/jojNSfIhp6 — amanda🧣 (@ittybittybetts) March 28, 2022

no cause now I see why Rachel Zegler wanted to see this bitch LIVE — bob l’eponge (@bigfatmoosepssy) March 28, 2022

huge blow to short king spring pic.twitter.com/aCDQZ5SSHr — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) March 28, 2022

Beyoncé opening the show with a performance featuring Blue Ivy

Beyoncé kicked off this year’s Oscars with a flawless performance of ‘Be Alive’, taken from the soundtrack of King Richard and performed from the tennis courts of Compton surrounded by dancers and backed by a full band, horn section and harpist. Fans were quick to notice a familiar face in the dance troupe: her 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Blue Ivy is so generous to let Beyoncé share the stage with her — cherry blossom baby 🌸 (@shana_masala) March 28, 2022

DJ Khaled’s confusing appearance

Moments after Beyoncé’s performance had finished, the three hosts for the night – Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer – made their first appearance on stage. For some reason, DJ Khaled also appeared alongside them to “introduce the three queens right”. Just as quickly as he walked on stage, he disappeared, leaving everyone confused about what had just happened.

It was the Beyoncé of times, it was the DJ Khaled of times — Chris Klimek (@ctklimek) March 28, 2022