Wonder Woman 1984: cast, release date and everything we know so far

Grossing more than $389 million at the US box office, Wonder Woman was one of been its year’sbiggest blockbusters.

It was no surprise that Gal Gadot would be donning her cape once again, and returning to our screens as the Amazonian princess. Here’s everything we know about Wonder Woman 1984 so far.

Latest Updates:

Patty Jenkins says she considers any future films on “pause”

Gal Gadot explains Cirque Du Soleil’s influence on Wonder Woman 1984

New cast photos show of Diana, Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah and Maxwell Lord have appeared online

Is Wonder Woman 1984 a direct sequel?

Advertisement

In an interview with Vulture, producer Charles Roven stated that it would not be a direct sequel to its predecessor.

Explaining that Wonder Woman 1984‘s director, Patty Jenkins, was “determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” according to Roven she’s definitely delivered that.

“It’s a completely different time frame,” he explained. “You’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash-Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. [It] tugs at the heart strings as well.

“It’s a standalone film in the same way that Indiana Jones or Bond films are, instead of one continuous story that requires many instalments.”

So why are those behind the movie adamant that Wonder Woman 1984 is not a sequel? Apparently it has everything to do with DC’s shift away from a shared universe.

“We all feel like we’ve turned a corner now. We’re playing by the DC playbook, which is very different than the Marvel playbook,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich. “We are far less focused on a shared universe. We take it one movie at a time.”

Advertisement

Stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig added more detail in an interview with Total Film, explaining why the time jump between films makes such a difference.

“We don’t pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago. So she’s been living for over six decades by herself, in man’s world, serving mankind and doing good. And this story is a story of its own,” Gadot said.

“I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it’s Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor. But other than that, it’s a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new.”

Who is in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984?

Warner Bros have announced that Gal Gadot will be returning to play the titular superhero in the next movie.

Screen Rant are also reporting that Chris Pine will be returning, which has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. What his role will be is unclear though, given the end of Wonder Woman.

Kirsten Wiig was confirmed to be playing the villain Cheetah in the new movie on March 9.

Confirmed on Twitter by Jenkins, the director wrote: “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true. So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Wiig’s character was first introduced to the Wonder Woman comic books in 1943, but the most famous iteration of the character arrived in 1987 as Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva.

Pedro Pascal has also been cast in the film, but his exact role has been kept under wraps until today (October 25). There’s been speculation for a while about who his character could be – those who said Maxwell Lord, an influential character in the Justice League’s formation, were correct.

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed Pedro Pascal would now be playing Maxwell Lord. Announcing the character on Twitter with a picture of Lord, she tagged Pascal alongside Wonder Woman’s official page. You can see the tweet below.

What about the production staff?

Director of the first movie, Patty Jenkins, will be returning for the sequel. Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

DC Films’ co-chairman Geoff Johns has confirmed that he’d be involved, telling Yahoo Movies: “I’m working right now on the ‘Wonder Woman 2’ script. I just started”

Initial reports suggested Gadot would not be involved in the next instalment if Brett Ratner remained in the franchise. Ratner has been the subject of sexual assault allegations made against him. However, Warner Bros. has stated that Gadot will appear regardless of Ratner’s involvement.

Any idea of the plot for Wonder Woman 1984?

Director Patty Jenkins has shared some ideas of what she’d like to happen in the next movie. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly she said: “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right, she’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

The film could be set in 1980s, with Screen Rant reporting that the next film will be another “historical adventure”, but this time see Diana up against the forces of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

In an interview with Variety‘s Playback podcast, Jenkins said the second film will feature another “great love story”. “I did very much thematically want to get to love – because that’s what she stands for – and the complexity of what we’re facing,” she said of the first film. “These were big themes, like [Wonder Woman] stands for love and truth, which is particularly important right now.” Adding: “it’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again, and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.” Producer Charles Roven also told Entertainment Weekly what Diana’s emotional makeup might look like. “She has not only had the loss of [Chris Pine’s] Steve Trevor, she’s lost nearly all the people that are important to her because they’re not immortal, and her life is actually quite lonely and spartan. In fact, the only joy that she gets out of it is when she’s actually doing something for people, if she can help those in need.” Pedro Pascal shared details about his character, the Gordon Gekko-inspired mogul Maxwell Lord. “Max is a dream-seller,” said Pascal, previously seen in Narcos, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones. “It’s this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, ‘Get whatever want, however you can. You’re entitled to it!’ And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it’s greed,” he breaks off, laughing. “It’s f—ing greed, of course. But it’s also about ‘How do you be your best self? How do you win?’ So he’s definitely the face of that version of success.” What has inspired the sequel? According to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, a trip to watch Cirque Du Soleil has had a big impact on the way Diana Prince fights in the sequel. Speaking to Empire, Jenkins said she wanted the superhero to have a more feminine combat style, particularly because the villain will be played by Kristen Wiig. “Men fight like men,” she explained. “We were mindful of that. I don’t want to be trying to look like a man. We need to fight like women.” While Jenkins had already decided this before the pair’s trip to watch the performers, Gadot added it was that show that cemented their ideas for how to portray Wonder Woman as a fighter. “[Cirque Du Soleil] was beautiful,” she said. “And then Patty said ‘This should be the inspiration for the fight sequences. I looked over at her like ‘How do I do that?!’. She said ‘Don’t worry, you never know how you do it until you do it’.”

Is there a trailer yet?

Yes, the film’s first trailer was released on December 8, 2019.

Ahead of the release of the trailer, a teaser clip was shared via social media. You can see this below:

Have we seen any photos from it?

Yes. Warner Bros have released two images from the movie, including one that shows the return of Steve Trevor, and another of Diana Prince in front of a wall of TVs. Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have also shared pictures on Twitter.

Now, a first look at Kristen Wiig’s role in Wonder Woman 1984 has also been shared. The actor appears in the middle of a room full of mostly animal-related objects in a red jumper and grey skirt. Posting the image on Twitter, Patty Jenkins wrote: “Enter Barbara Minerva…” Minerva is the name of Wiig’s character before she is transformed into Cheetah.

Via Empire magazine, more new photos have emerged of Diana, Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. You can see all the new photos in the new edition of the magazine here.

It's new Empire day! The #WonderWoman1984 issue is out now – read up on DC's bolder, brighter sequel, plus Tom Hanks writing on hope, 20 years of Gladiator, new feelgood section The Comfort Zone, and much more. In shops now, or order a copy online here: https://t.co/9FPeGEVFXE pic.twitter.com/QKeXXPpA69 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 16, 2020

Is there a poster yet?

Yes! Patty Jenkins shared the first official poster on Twitter in June. It gives fans a first look at Wonder Woman in her new costume – a gold suit of armour. In the poster, Gal Gadot is surrounded by flashes of bright colours. You can see it below now.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

When will ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ be released?

It was initially billed for December 13, 2019 and then it was moved forward to November 1, 2019. However, now a number of push backs have happened due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

After initially being delayed to June 2020, then to August, the current release date is October 2.

The movie was supposed to be released 35 years after its title date, but it will now debut 36 years later.

However, director Patty Jenkins has said she considers plans for a third film to be on “pause” in light of the pandemic. “I’ve really hit the pause button,” the filmmaker told Total Film.

“Because the truth is, where that plot line was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is.

She added: “I’m hoping to do [an] Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman, and I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know?

“But yes, I think the plot line will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.”