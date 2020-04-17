Grossing more than $389 million at the US box office, Wonder Woman has been one of this summer’s biggest blockbusters. It was no surprise that Gal Gadot would be donning her cape once again, and returning to our screens as the Amazonian princess. Here’s everything we know about the next instalment so far:

Latest Updates:

New cast photos show of Diana, Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah and Maxwell Lord have appeared online

The film’s first trailer has been released.

New footage from the film has been revealed ahead of the film’s first trailer release

Another villain has been confirmed for the film

Patty Jenkins shares first official poster

Producer Charles Roven says that Wonder Woman 1984 is not a sequel.

The release date of Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back to 2020.

Is it a direct sequel?

In an interview with Vulture, the movie’s producer, Charles Roven stated that it would not be a direct sequel to its predecessor.

Explaining that Wonder Woman 1984‘s director, Patty Jenkins, was “determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” according to Roven she’s definitely delivered that.

“It’s a completely different time frame,” he explained. “You’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash-Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. [It] tugs at the heart strings as well.

“It’s a standalone film in the same way that Indiana Jones or Bond films are, instead of one continuous story that requires many instalments.”

So why are those behind the movie adamant that Wonder Woman 1984 is not a sequel?

Apparently it has everything to do with DC’s shift away from a shared universe.

“We all feel like we’ve turned a corner now. We’re playing by the DC playbook, which is very different than the Marvel playbook,” said Warner Bros chairman Toby Emmerich. “We are far less focused on a shared universe. We take it one movie at a time.”

Has there been any news on the cast?

Warner Bros have announced that Gal Gadot will be returning to play the titular superhero in the next movie.

Screen Rant are also reporting that Chris Pine will be returning, which has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. What his role will be is unclear though, given the end of Wonder Woman.

Kirsten Wiig was confirmed to be playing the villain Cheetah in the new movie on March 9.

Confirmed on Twitter by Jenkins, the director wrote: “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true. So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Wiig’s character was first introduced to the Wonder Woman comic books in 1943, but the most famous iteration of the character arrived in 1987 as Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva.

Pedro Pascal has also been cast in the film, but his exact role has been kept under wraps until today (October 25). There’s been speculation for a while about who his character could be – those who said Maxwell Lord, an influential character in the Justice League’s formation, were correct.

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed Pedro Pascal would now be playing Maxwell Lord. Announcing the character on Twitter with a picture of Lord, she tagged Pascal alongside Wonder Woman’s official page. You can see the tweet below.

What about the production staff?

Director of the first movie, Patty Jenkins, will be returning for the sequel. Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

DC Films’ co-chairman Geoff Johns has confirmed that he’d be involved, telling Yahoo Movies: “I’m working right now on the ‘Wonder Woman 2’ script. I just started”

Initial reports suggested Gadot would not be involved in the next instalment if Brett Ratner remained in the franchise. Ratner has been the subject of sexual assault allegations made against him. However, Warner Bros. has stated that Gadot will appear regardless of Ratner’s involvement.

Any idea of the plot?

Director Patty Jenkins has shared some ideas of what she’d like to happen in the next movie. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly she said: “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right, she’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

The film could be set in 1980s, with Screen Rant reporting that the next film will be another “historical adventure”, but this time see Diana up against the forces of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

In an interview with Variety‘s Playback podcast, Jenkins said the second film will feature another “great love story”. “I did very much thematically want to get to love – because that’s what she stands for – and the complexity of what we’re facing,” she said of the first film. “These were big themes, like [Wonder Woman] stands for love and truth, which is particularly important right now.” Adding: “it’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again, and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.” Producer Charles Roven also told Entertainment Weekly what Diana’s emotional makeup might look like. “She has not only had the loss of [Chris Pine’s] Steve Trevor, she’s lost nearly all the people that are important to her because they’re not immortal, and her life is actually quite lonely and spartan. In fact, the only joy that she gets out of it is when she’s actually doing something for people, if she can help those in need.” Pedro Pascal shared details about his character, the Gordon Gekko-inspired mogul Maxwell Lord. “Max is a dream-seller,” said Pascal, previously seen in Narcos, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones. “It’s this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, ‘Get whatever want, however you can. You’re entitled to it!’ And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it’s greed,” he breaks off, laughing. “It’s f—ing greed, of course. But it’s also about ‘How do you be your best self? How do you win?’ So he’s definitely the face of that version of success.”

Has filming for Wonder Woman 2 begun? Yes. Gal Gadot has been spotted on set – in full costume – with Chris Pine in Washington DC. She was seen, attached to ropes, flying through the air down a busy street.

Is there a trailer yet?

Yes, the film’s first trailer was released on December 8, 2019.

Ahead of the release of the trailer, a teaser clip was shared via social media. You can see this below:

What will it be called?

Warner Bros have announced the film will be called Wonder Woman 1984.

It was expected the second movie would simply be called Wonder Woman II – after the production team held up a flash card with those words on it, during the 2017 Wonder Woman panel at Comic Con.

Have we seen any photos from it?

Yes. Warner Bros have released two images from the movie, including one that shows the return of Steve Trevor, and another of Diana Prince in front of a wall of TVs. Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have also shared pictures on Twitter.

Now, a first look at Kristen Wiig’s role in Wonder Woman 1984 has also been shared. The actor appears in the middle of a room full of mostly animal-related objects in a red jumper and grey skirt. Posting the image on Twitter, Patty Jenkins wrote: “Enter Barbara Minerva…” Minerva is the name of Wiig’s character before she is transformed into Cheetah.

Via Empire magazine, more new photos have emerged of Diana, Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. You can see all the new photos in the new edition of the magazine here.

It's new Empire day! The #WonderWoman1984 issue is out now – read up on DC's bolder, brighter sequel, plus Tom Hanks writing on hope, 20 years of Gladiator, new feelgood section The Comfort Zone, and much more. In shops now, or order a copy online here: https://t.co/9FPeGEVFXE pic.twitter.com/QKeXXPpA69 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 16, 2020

Is there a poster yet?

Yes! Patty Jenkins shared the first official poster on Twitter in June. It gives fans a first look at Wonder Woman in her new costume – a gold suit of armour. In the poster, Gal Gadot is surrounded by flashes of bright colours. You can see it below now.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

When will ‘Wonder Woman 2’ be released?

It was initially billed for December 13, 2019 and then it was moved forward to November 1, 2019. However, now a push-back has happened.

The movie was supposed to be released 35 years after it’s title date, but it will now debit 36 years later. The new release date is now June 5, 2020.

In a statement, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said: “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Gadot also tweeted news of the new release date to her fans.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨🙅‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018