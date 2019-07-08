Trending:

The story of Festival Beauregard 2019 in beautiful pictures

Andrew Trendell

The beautiful people and finest performances from the weekend in France

Set in the green, green heartland of Normandy, France’s Festival Beauregard promised “the intensity of live music, the majesty of nature, comfort and celebration,” and one that helps its guests “share every emotion, and discover every kind of music”. We can’t deny that they certainly did that. Check out our beautiful photos of the best bits from the weekend below.

Check out our review of Saturday with IDLES, Mac DeMarco, The Hives and more here, and what we thought of the closing Sunday with Cat Power, Tears For Fears and Interpol here.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Night time hits Festival Beauregard

The moonlight hits the Scene John stage

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
The stage by the Chateau Beauregard

What the world needs is more festivals next to castles please.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Here’s IDLES

"Thank you very much for making us feel safe and welcome in your country," IDLES frontman John Talbot told the crowd during their blistering Saturday set, before adding: "Long live France and long live the European Union."

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
They’re coming for you

It was just a few bars into opener 'Heel/Heal' when IDLES' first crowd invasion began

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
A circle pit for IDLES…

...the first of many

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
It’s your turn…

Here's one lucky fan who got to play guitar with IDLES from the crowd

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
UNITY!

This is what an IDLES crowd looks like

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Tickled pink

People seemed to really love this weird performance art troupe, who seemed to copy all the antics of a chosen leader, move-by-move.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Weird and wonderful

We hope they come back next year.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Meet Clara Luciani

She's a French singer-songwriter whose sound takes in a wide spectrum from searing desert rock to pure disco bops via some heavy-hearted sultry ballads and a post-rock breakdown or two. Lovely stuff.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Catching some rays

The sun-soaked music fans take it all in.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Beauregard loves to party

It's true, they really do.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Jammin’ with Ben Harper

Mr Harper's soulful sounds saw us into the sunset on Saturday night

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Up in the clouds

Check out the stunning view from the top of Festival Beauregard's big wheel

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Bow down to your Slacker King

Some sick mic skills from Mac DeMarco

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME

“As classy as he is daft”

Reviewing Mac's Saturday night show, NME concluded: "Aside from impressive microphone juggling and an failed attempt to blow-up an inflatable alien, DeMarco relents on the goofy antics and just chills his way through 14 laissez-faire gems. Tonight, he’s as classy as he is daft."

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Here comes the night time…

Ain't she a beaut?

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
A midsummer’s dream

Revellers chill under Beauregard's fairy-lit sky.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
It’s The Hives

“We don’t need language,” squawks The Hives frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist as Saturday evening winds down. “All we need is ‘YEAH’. Can you say ‘YEAAAH’?”

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Suit up

Time for some good old fashioned fun.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Lookin’ good.

“Does my hair look good?” Pelle coyly asks the crowd at one point, dragging a comb through his quiff. “It’s hard to look this good and rock this hard”. No doubt

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Time for another?

“How do you feel about one more?” Pelle asks. “How do you feel about two more? How do you feel about 100 more? Alright, we are gonna play 100 more songs”. They don’t, but they make the closer ‘Tick Tick Boom’ last for as long as good taste allows.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
“HATE TO SAY I TOLD YOU SOOOO….”

"...NOW IT'S ALL OVER YOU KNOW"

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Saturday night’s alright for post-rock royalty

Mogwai Fear Satan. France Love Mogwai.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Here we go.

Absolute scene for the apocalyptic rave of Modeselektor. You love to see it.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Taking it easy

More of the beautiful people on Normandy.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
This is Bror Gunnar Jansson

Think 'Tennesse blues with a Swedish twang, or in his own words: "a sleek drugstore cowboy, the missing link between Lightnin’ Hopkins and Kopparmärra"

This is an image 28 of 44

The gates

Got a bit of gothic Wayne Manor vibe about it all, don't you think?

Image credit: Derek Bremner
Jeanne Added is really great

If you like infectious electro-pop delivered with some real industrial rock menace, then look no further. By far our favourite French discovery of the weekend.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Lazy time

The chilled-out vibes at Beauregard were just the post-Glasto tonic that we needed.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
“I can see my house from here”

Another reveller gets caught up in that Beauregard spirit.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
PLK in the house

There was a lot of French hip-hop being showcased at Beauregard, but BLK was certainly the best of the lot that we caught

This is an image 33 of 44

Dive in

Reviewing PLK's set, NME concluded: "While, rapping in his native tongue, there’s an urgency to his flow and air-raid banger backing that’s arresting enough to make anyone dive headfirst without any forethought into the whirlwind circle pits erupting."

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
The crowd shows love for PLK

So much love.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Cat Power comes home

At one point, Charlyn Marie "Chan" Marshall recalls the first time she came to France 25 years ago, and “you accepted me and it changed my entire life”. It feels like nothing has changed.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Shout, shout, let it all out

Tears For Fears bring a cavalcade of '80's power-pop bangers (and a surreal cover of Radiohead's 'Creep') to Festival Beauregard 2019

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
He don’t speak French, so he lets the funky music do the talking

Tears For Fears' Curt Smith has co-frontman Roland Orzabal use his exquisite French to translate his gratitude to the crowd before things go a little… south. “I have a sweaty bottom,” he smirks, to Orzabal’s silent refusal. “I’m afraid I might have crabs”. Silence again. “I see there’s a limit to his French too”. Fair enough.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
We spies, we Slow Hands…

Reviewing their Festival Beauregard set, NME wrote: "Their core driving force is atmosphere. On this final night of their run of European summer festival shows, Interpol drink in the vibes of this open-air, late night set surrounded by the forests of Normandy, to deliver something truly one-off."

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Interpol’s Paul Banks there…

Cool AF.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Turn On The Bright Lights.

The glitterball blooms during 'Public Pervert'

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Some magical antics.

Interpol masterfully use limited elements to mystify – and do it all in silhouette.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME

‘Avin it with Disclosure

A relentless barrage of bangers to end on.

Image credit: Derek Bremner/NME
Thanks for the memories, Festival Beauregard

We had a really good time.

Image credit: Derek Bremner
Until next year…

Merci beaucoup!