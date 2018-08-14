The story of Øya Festival 2018 in beautiful photos

This is an image 11 of 14

The closing day was for local talent to shine. While Boy Pablo may have millions of streams and worldwide critical acclaim under their belt already, you need to witness the bat-shit frat party of their live show for the appeal to really hit home. While their tropical indie bounce and Mac DeMarco-esque easygoing makes for a pretty slack summer soundtrack, the reaction to the band ripping their shirts off, donning hard hats and attempting to cover Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ makes all the juvenile mania make a little more sense.

Later, the crowd was bursting out of the tiny confines of the Bibliothek stage after ‘Girl In Red’ enjoyed four days as one of the most hyped whisperings to be passed around the festival. With a full band in tow and the anticipation reciprocated, there’s an energy and bite to her live that outstrips the lo-fi dreamwave sound of what she’s released so far. It’s playful, thoughtful, and worthy of the buzz.