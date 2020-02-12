The story of the NME Awards 2020… in photos

1FKA Twigs, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
FKA Twigs is in the building!
2Beabadoobee, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
Closely followed by fellow performer Beabadoobee
3The Big Moon, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
The Big Moon are up for Best British Band supported by Pizza Express, as well as Best Band in the World. So perhaps it’s no wonder that Fern Ford fancies a right knees-up?
4Yungblud, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
Check, mate! Yungblud arrives at O2 Brixton Academy ahead of his performance
5Slowthai, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
Will Slowthai deliver on his promise to play his “unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song” with Mura Masa tonight? Watch this space…
6Carl Barât, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
Nice shades, Carl Barât
7Robyn and Zhala, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
Robyn’s here to collect her Songwriter of the Decade award, along with her Konichiwa labelmate Zhala
8Charli XCX, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
It’s Charli, baby!
9Christine and The Queens, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet
Who got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX? Chris got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX!
10Slowthai and Mura Masa, NME Awards 2020
Kicking things off on the live front, it’s Slowthai and Mura Masa, with ‘Deal Wiv It’
11Slowthai, NME Awards 2020
First prize to whoever can spot a very shocked looking Christine and The Queens
12Foals, NME Awards 2020
The band accept their award for Best Live Act
13Beadadoobee, NME Awards 2020
Next up, it’s Beabadoobee, with ‘She Plays Bass’
14Yungblud, Michael Eavis, and Emily Eavis, NME Awards 2020
It’s all fun and games keeping up with the Eavises.
