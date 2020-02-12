Awards 2020

The story of the NME Awards 2020… in photos

El Hunt
Yungblud NME Awards 2020

1
FKA Twigs, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Fka Twigs arrives at the NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

FKA Twigs is in the building!

2
Beabadoobee, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Beabadoobee NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

Closely followed by fellow performer Beabadoobee

3
The Big Moon, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

The Big Moon NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

The Big Moon are up for Best British Band supported by Pizza Express, as well as Best Band in the World. So perhaps it’s no wonder that Fern Ford fancies a right knees-up?

4
Yungblud, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Yungblud NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

Check, mate! Yungblud arrives at O2 Brixton Academy ahead of his performance

5
Slowthai, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Slowthai NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

Will Slowthai deliver on his promise to play his “unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song” with Mura Masa tonight? Watch this space…

6
Carl Barât, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Carl Barat NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

Nice shades, Carl Barât

7
Robyn and Zhala, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Robyn and Zhala
Ben Bentley/NME

Robyn’s here to collect her Songwriter of the Decade award, along with her Konichiwa labelmate Zhala

8
Charli XCX, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Charli XCX, NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

It’s Charli, baby!

9
Christine and The Queens, NME Awards 2020, Red Carpet

Christine and the Queens NME Awards 2020
Ben Bentley/NME

Who got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX? Chris got nominated for best collab with Charli XCX!

10
Slowthai and Mura Masa, NME Awards 2020

Slowthai, NME Awards 2020
Andy Ford/NME

Kicking things off on the live front, it’s Slowthai and Mura Masa, with ‘Deal Wiv It’

11
Slowthai, NME Awards 2020

Slowthai, NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

First prize to whoever can spot a very shocked looking Christine and The Queens

12
Foals, NME Awards 2020

Foals, NME Awards 2020
Andy Ford/NME

The band accept their award for Best Live Act

13
Beadadoobee, NME Awards 2020

Beabadoobee, NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

Next up, it’s Beabadoobee, with ‘She Plays Bass’

14
Yungblud, Michael Eavis, and Emily Eavis, NME Awards 2020

Yungblud, Emily Eavis, Michael Eavis NME Awards 2020
Andy Hughes/NME

It’s all fun and games keeping up with the Eavises.

Head to NME.com for all the latest action from NME Awards 2020

