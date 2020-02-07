Swords! Sex! Swearing! Are there three ingredients more integral to a post-Game Of Thrones fantasy series? Probably not, but luckily for you, The Witcher (your next binge-watch) has them in spades.

Netflix launched its new nymphs-and-nudity romp last month (December 20) – and the Henry Cavill-starring show has proved a hit with streamers thus far, even making it onto the platform’s most-watched list of 2019. Adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling books (themselves turned into an iconic video game series), The Witcher follows the fortunes of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter who ping-pongs from one life-threatening situation to another. Also among the cast are Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, who play an unwittingly magical princess (Ciri) and a powerful mage (Yennefer) respectively. Basically, it’s The Lord of The Rings but with all the ‘don’t watch with your parents’ bits from Game Of Thrones.

If, like us, you binged all eight episodes on the sofa over Christmas, then you’ll be buzzing for more. Here’s everything we know so far about The Witcher season two.

The Witcher season 2 release date: when is the fantasy series returning to Netflix?

Unusually for a Netflix series, The Witcher was renewed for a second season before it even released its first.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said back in November. However, no official release date for the next batch of episodes has been announced, meaning we’ll probably have to wait quite some time for the next sword-swinging bloodbath.

When does The Witcher season 2 start filming?

As Variety reports, The Witcher season two is to begin production in London early this year. That gives us a planned release date of the first half of 2021. Obviously, given the multiple locations, complex CGI and logistical problems that go with any big budget project, that date is subject to change – so don’t book time off work just yet!

The Witcher season 2 cast: who is returning for the new series?

No word yet on the many faceless orgy participants, but as expected, the show’s central trio of Cavill, Allan and Chalotra have been confirmed for season two.

Eight episodes is a big commitment for any actor, let alone one used to working on set with Tom Cruise (Mission Impossible: Fallout) and Ben Affleck (Justice League). Luckily, Cavill is hugely enthusiastic about the role of Geralt and seems in it for the long haul.

Asked about the show’s longevity compared to genre rivals like Game of Thrones, Cavill said “it would be lovely to tell the story for many seasons to come”. Basically, if you guys keep watching, they’ll keep making it!

In addition to the returning cast members, it’s been revealed that Dolittle star Carmel Laniado has been brought on board for season 2 of The Witcher. She’ll play Violet in a minimum of three episodes, who, as Deadline report, is “a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.”

How many seasons of The Witcher will there be?

Netflix are spoiled for choice as far as source material goes. Apart from the series of short stories and novels, there are multiple video games which added side-quests and plot points to the franchise’s already-sprawling lore. So there’s no chance of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich running out of ideas for new episodes.

Asked by NME how many series she’s hoping to make, Schmidt Hissrich replied: “I’ve been quoted saying seven and 20, but basically, I will write this series as long as one: the source material holds out. But two: as long as audiences are interested in watching it.”

The Witcher season 2 plot: what’s going to happen in the new episodes?

Cast and crew are keeping tight-lipped about future adventures, but the less-vigilant stars have been unable to keep schtum entirely…

Executive producer Tomek Bagiński told NME that fans shouldn’t worry if they were confused by season one’s uneven timelines. Season two, he said, would be much more “straightforward” now that Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer’s narratives have aligned.

“It’s more streamlined because all the three storylines are now in the same timeline,” said Bagiński. “So I think it makes it a little more straightforward, but in a very good sense. I think it will be a very strong season. We also learned so much on the first one about the world, the characters and about what story we wanted to tell.”

Fellow producer Schmidt Hissrich teased the “different” approach they are taking on the new episodes.

“Season one is all about world set-up,” she said. “It’s making sure that you understand The Continent, where this world takes place. And that you also know and fall in love with these characters. Season two then allows us to have a little more focused storytelling. The story, Tomek can tell you, goer fast and wild. It’s got a lot of drive to it.”

Star Allan has also expressed hope that Ciri will get to see more action in season 2, telling NME that she wants to “fight” more.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I didn’t do any fights in this. I’m usually running from the action, running away. Less running [in season 2], more actually confronting.”

Schmidt Hissrich also revealed how season 2 could nod to the books, when a fan on a Reddit AMA asked about the potential for “queer representation next season”, taking stock of the subtext in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books.

“One of my favorite things about the books is that they are full of subversion,” the head writer said, before adding: “Yes, we’re gonna represent.”

‘The Witcher’ season one is streaming on Netflix now