When quarantine hit, many artists responded by covering songs that tried to reflect the solemnity of the situation. Gal Gadot’s put together all-star tone-deaf Band Aid take on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, which was about as welcome as a Winston Mumford’s Book Of The Month club. So you have to admire pop star and actor Toyah Willcox, who channelled the Blitz (Kid) spirit, raided the dressing up box and persuaded her husband, King Crimson’ prog-rock totem Robert Fripp, to performing increasingly outlandish 90-second versions of classic hits such as Alice Cooper’s ‘Poison’ and Guns ‘N Roses‘ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, accessorising with nurse outfits or dinosaur costumes for their weekly Sunday Lockdown Lunch series.

Their joyous content – which has also seen them both donning tutus to perform a DIY take on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, jiving around the kitchen Aga to Bill Haley and the Comets’ ‘Rock Around the Clock’ and pulling out head-scratching Dadaist clips like ‘The Prog Rock Mating Dance’ – has added to the gaiety of the nation. Here are the best and most mind-Pretzling bizarre covers they’ve devised so far.