Ricky Gervais’ existential Netflix comedy After Life might have just premiered a second season of six episodes, but there are already rumblings about a future third chapter in the works.

Considering the series was renewed for a second run after just one episode aired – and taking into account what Gervais has teased so far – season three seems pretty likely.

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential third season of After Life.

After Life season 3 release date: when will the next series arrive on Netflix?

Advertisement

Good question. With the release of season two reaching the platform today (April 21), just over a year after the first season premiered, a third season would probably air this time next year.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Netflix suspended production on all existing projects so a delay could also be expected.

Gervais spoke of his desire to return for another series in a recent interview with GQ Hype. “Yeah, this is the first time I want to do a third series of anything I’ve ever done,” he admitted.

“The world’s too rich. I don’t have to go over old ground. There’s ten characters [in After Life] who could be the lead in something.

“The first [series] was establishing a central character going through the world almost as if it’s a videogame. Now there’s lots of ‘meanwhiles.’”

Advertisement

Later, in a Twitter livestream, Gervais was asked if there would be another batch of episodes to follow this second series. “I’d love to do a season three,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to go down a storm, so if this reaction carries on then yes.”

After Life season 3 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted. Here’s the trailer for season two, to refresh your memory:

Who’s going to be in the cast for After Life season three?

Plans are yet to be confirmed, but we’d imagine that the show couldn’t go ahead without Ricky Gervais as Tony Johnson, despite the writer-actor teasing the show could move in different directions.

Without confirmation on season three yet, there’s little in the way of official casting announcements. However, Gervais did say that in whichever potential new episodes to come, Lisa, Tony’s late wife played by Kerry Godliman, would remain a crucial character.

“She would be integral,” he told Radio Times. “It’s such a rich vein: the wife he’s lost, and all the guilt, and moving on, and her vs. someone else…

“It’s like, who could compare with this perfect wife? She’s never gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all those things.”