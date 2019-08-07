Like, when it's going to be released.

What’s the release date for ‘Atlanta’ season 3?

Originally billed as ‘2019’, FX have now revealed that season 3 will not be released this year. This means that the show will not return in time for the 2019 Emmy Awards. FX executives John Landgraf and John Solberg confirmed the delay, with Landgraf telling the Television Critics Association:

“I don’t know whether we’ll have ‘Atlanta’ or not. The writers are back working right now, thank God.” Solberg added that whenever “Atlanta” does return “it won’t be for this Emmy cycle.”

With news that writing for the third season is officially underway, it initially looked like a 2020 release was most likely. But production was recently confirmed on seasons three and four starting in Spring 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The lengthy gap between season 1 and 2 was thought to be related to Donald Glober’s Han Solo filming commitments. That said, the renaissance man is showing no sign of slowing down, with a new Childish Gambino album, world tour and Lion King movie in the works.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. Watch this space.

What do we want to happen in Atlanta season 3?

Season 3 ended with many of our main characters’ lives in disarray.

Earn and Van called time on their on-off relationship after a trip to a Oktoberfest – a childhood tradition of Van’s – proved too much for Earn.

Paper Boi was chased through the woods by a load of gun-toting teens and Van failed to meet Drake on a girls’ night out.

Darius had an unforgettable run in with ‘Teddy Perkins’, in what was without doubt Atlanta’s creepiest episode to date.

Will Paper Boi make it to the big time? Will Earn and Van patch things up? Will things get even weirder? We’ll just have to wait and see.

There is good news, though. In a recent interview, Donald Glover said this of Atlanta season 3.

“I align the seasons I think, to me like Kanye records. I feel like [season 3] is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest, and honest version of it, and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

At least it’s not ‘ye’.