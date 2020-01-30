After October’s emotional reunion with Jesse Pinkman (and numerous figures from the Breaking Bad universe) in El Camino, we’re all set to head back to New Mexico once again for Better Call Saul season 5 – the latest instalment of BB‘s spin-off prequel series.

The new episodes of the lauded AMC show will premiere on our screens 16 months on from our last fix of Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman, resuming the thrilling origin story of everyone’s favourite slippery lawyer — s’all good, man.

Here’s everything you need to know about season five of Better Call Saul ahead of its February premiere.

Better Call Saul season 5 release date: when is the show returning?

The fifth season of Better Call Saul will premiere on Netflix UK and Ireland on February 24 — a day after it premieres in the US on AMC (the first two episodes of season five, ‘Magic Man’ and ‘50% Off’, will air on the network on consecutive days).

Better Call Saul s5 will launch weekly from 24 Feb which is good because it's been 2 months since El Camino and we need more from the Gilligan Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/seadUuav04 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2019

It had initially been hoped that season five would premiere in 2019, but the series’ return was pushed back to 2020 by AMC.

Better Call Saul season 5 trailer: have there been any teasers?

A full season 5 trailer arrived on January 30 — and it features some familiar faces from Breaking Bad.

Yes, you did see it: the trailer’s biggest surprise is the confirmation that Hank Schrader — played by Dean Norris — will return in the new season of Better Call Saul.

Before that official trailer, we had the promise of “Speedy Justice For You” on the freshly printed business cards of one Saul Goodman, Attorney At Law, in the below teaser trailer which carries the title “LWYRUP”.

A better look at what’s to come in season five arrived on January 10 with the release of a behind-the-scenes featurette, which includes on-set interviews with the likes of Bob Odenkirk (who plays Jimmy/Saul) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) which were conducted during filming in Albuquerque.

Greetings from Albuquerque. Can't wait to show you what we've been cooking up. Coming for ya 2.23. pic.twitter.com/jt6BavglY8 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 10, 2020

“We are now really encroaching on the events of Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk informs us in the above clip. “Not just the low-level scumbags that you’ve seen around, but generally scary people. To me, it’s what we’ve promised.”

Four more short previews of season five have also been released to further build up anticipation — including the below “Open For Business” trailer, and another in which a dishevelled Saul appears to be being driven somewhere under duress (“Who you know going harder?”). Gulp.

Another teaser (January 14) is this silly tie-tying tutorial (try and say that after five drinks) led by the one and only Saul Goodman, who reasons that “Rambo is only as good as his headband, and you, my professional friend, are only as good as your necktie”.

How many episodes will there be in Better Call Saul season 5?

A nice round 10 episodes will make up season five of Better Call Saul, continuing the episodic format of the show’s four previous seasons.

After the first two episodes premiere on consecutive nights on AMC on February 23 and 24, the remaining eight episodes of season five will then air in the US on consecutive Monday nights — concluding with the as-yet-untitled season finale on April 20.

In the UK, you’ll be able to watch it weekly from February 24 on Netflix.

Better Call Saul season 5 cast: who is returning for the new series?

Bob Odenkirk will, naturally, return to play Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman in season five. Well, who else was going to do it?

As well as Odenkirk and the previously mentioned Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga) and Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca) are all on the cast list for season five. And don’t worry — Lavell Crawford is back once again to play the lovable Huell Babineaux.

reminder that we live in a world in which there is an imminent Breaking Bad movie AND s5 of Better Call Saul has wrapped pic.twitter.com/jFQvbaCGBM — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 10, 2019

Aaron Paul sparked excitement back in October when he declared his interest in playing Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul — should the opportunity ever arise, that is.

“If Vince [Gilligan] asked me to jump onto [Better Call] Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat,” Paul told EW. “And I would know it’s for very good reasons. So we’ll see.”

Adding that they’d only “want to do it for the right reasons”, Paul continued: “Obviously, we would love to give [Jesse’s appearance] to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, “Well, why did that happen?”

Bryan Cranston also said recently that he’d be up for reprising Walter White on Better Call Saul. “I would do it because I love [Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould] and Bob Odenkirk and everybody on that show who I’m a fan of,” the actor disclosed back in October.

“It would [have to be] very soon according to the story line that I would show up as Walt. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m okay.”

Better Call Saul season 5 plot: what’s going to happen in the new episodes?

“Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit,” an official synopsis from AMC reads about season five of Better Call Saul. “He’ll have to build his new persona piece by piece — and it looks like there might be a few missing links.”

AMC added: “For those who’ve been waiting for Jimmy’s Breaking Bad alter ego to come to life, season five promises to be an explosive, exciting journey.”

Asked back in October 2018 for a “one-sentence tease for season five”, Saul co-creator Peter Gould hinted to EW: “We know who Saul Goodman is, but who is Saul Goodman to Kim Wexler?”

Gould thankfully elaborated a bit more on what to expect from the new season. “It seems like Jimmy’s first move [in season five] is to try to leverage all the contacts he has in the world of selling drop phones. But don’t forget, he also knows the vet [Caldera, played by Joe DeRosa], and the vet is sort of Craig’s List for the underworld in Albuquerque. So he can get quite far.

“The question is: how does he establish a reputation as not just a criminal lawyer but a criminal lawyer? And what does that mean to him at this point? Because situations may require him to do things and turn a blind eye to things that Jimmy McGill would not be able to stomach.”

How many more seasons of Better Call Saul are there going to be?

Better Call Saul has just been renewed for its sixth and final season. Judging by the timelines involved, it seems the show needs to wrap up soonish in order for it to not completely overlap with the Breaking Bad narrative. So it’s been expected for a while that season six would be Goodman’s final fling – this is no shock.