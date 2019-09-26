Expect more awkward tales of puberty and toxic masculinity

Netflix Original Big Mouth season 3 is incoming and if, like the rest of us, you can’t get enough of Nick, Andrew and friends’ awkward meandering through puberty then you’re probably wondering: what the hell is gonna happen next?

The latest news:

New trailer for Season 3 lands on Netflix.

Big Mouth will return on October 4, 2019

New synopsis reveals third season will focus on what it’s “like to be going through puberty now”.

Will there be another season of Big Mouth?

Yes! Netflix revealed in mid-November 2018 that the series would be returning for a third season.

When can we expect season 3?

It has officially been confirmed that season 3 will return on October 4, 2019.

What about the cast, who’s returning?

The entire cast is set to return! This means co-creator Nick Kroll will return as the lead of Nick Birch. Kroll also voices The Hormone Monster, Coach Steve and Lola, so we can expect to see more of them.

John Mulaney (who voices Andrew Glouberman as well as other characters including Grandpa Andrew and Babe the Blue Ox), Jessi Klein (Jessi Glaser), Jenny Slate (Missey Foreman-Greenwald) and Jason Mantzoukas (Jay Bilzerian).

Season 2 ended with the reveal of Nick’s imaginary puberty demon, we could expect Maya Rudolph to return as the Hormone Monstress as, after all, no one says ‘bubble bath’ quite as fabulously as her.

Any trailers for season 3?

Yes Netflix unveiled the hilarious new trailer for season 3 in September 2019.

What can we expect in season 3?

Season 2 covered topics such as female empowerment (the ‘I Love My Body’ song), mental health (The Department of Puberty) and even dedicated a whole episode to Planned Parenthood, so we can expect more of the same hilariously honest storylines.

Creator Nick Kroll said in a recent interview with Gothamist: “this is a show about puberty, but it’s also a show about human sexuality, and there’s so many different facets to that. So I think we’re interested in examining different kinds of experiences from different perspectives.”

Adding: “There’s such a broad range of things that happen to kids and adults as they figure out their bodies and try to understand their sexuality, and there are just so many issues around what it’s like to be an adolescent and teen. It’s not just about jerking off and getting your period, it’s about so many other kinds of relationships and complications.”

In an update in September 2019, a synopsis for season 3 read: “In season 3, Big Mouth focuses on what it’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cellphone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course ‘how to have an orgasm’.”

Words: Ellie Desborough