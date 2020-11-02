The Mandalorian‘s return to Disney+ on Friday heralded the return of fan favourites Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda in swashbuckling style.

However, the Star Wars show’s season two premiere, ‘The Marshal’, saved its biggest and best reveal to the very last second as a mysterious character emerged on the dunes of Tatooine before credits rolled.

The moment already has fans pretty excited, with many speculating that it could be none other than Boba Fett from the original movie trilogy. But is it really the secretive bounty hunter, or is the Internet getting ahead of itself (again)?

Advertisement

Is Boba Fett in ‘The Mandalorian’ season two episode one?

You can probably bet a few Republic credits on the likelihood that we’ll be seeing Fett in season two, and that he could play a key role going forward. Of course, the fan favourite character appeared to meet his demise after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi during the skirmish between Luke Skywalker and Jabba the Hutt’s cronies.

While presumed dead, the Aftermath series of novels (it’s unclear whether these are considered canon) revealed that Fett actually survived. Scavenger species the Jawas also somehow got hold of his armour, which was subsequently obtained by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). Mando managed to win it back during ‘The Marshall’ after helping Vanth and his town kill the krayt dragon, the episode ending with him speeding off across the Tatooine desert.

Who is the mysterious figure at the end of season two episode one?

The figure we glimpsed briefly at the end of episode one looking towards Mando’s speeder could be Fett, given that he is on Tatooine, the last place the character was glimpsed on screen. Add to that the fact that The Marshal is actually focused on Mando trying to gain the armour that was taken by Vanth – armour that looks identical to that worn by Fett. The Aftermath series confirms that this is Fett’s armour – and Vanth actually makes his first appearance in the novels, so it seems that The Mandalorian is drawing upon those storylines, adding weight to the Fett theory. However, the key thing here is the fact that the character is played by Temuera Morrison. Advertisement

Who is Temuera Morrison?

Morrison, of course, played Fett’s ‘father’ Jango in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, so naturally would fit the appearance of an adult Boba given the latter is actually a clone of Jango. Of course, another plausible theory is that the figure we see is an old clone trooper – Jango was the original model, after all. However, we’d imagine that would form somewhat of an anti-climax for fans if that were the case. So we can confidently conclude that the mysterious man is almost definitely Boba Fett. But what role will he play going forward? All likelihood points to him squaring off against Mando at some point down the line, or maybe even teaming up with him.