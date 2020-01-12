After taking a two-year break from our screens, Larry David’s acerbic and largely improvised comedy masterpiece Curb Your Enthusiasm is back just in time to awkwardly usher in the new decade.

Fans of the long-running TV show, which stars Seinfeld co-creator David as a fictionalised version of himself, are used to waiting, though: Curb once took leave from TV schedules for a whole six years between seasons eight and nine as it went on hiatus. The fairly prompt arrival, then, of season 10 in the US later this month is a pretty, pretty, pretty good cause for celebration, if you ask us.

With the season premiere just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to get you up to speed with all things Curb Your Enthusiasm — cue the theme music!

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 release date: when is the show returning?

Curb will return for its tenth season on Sunday, January 19 on HBO in the US, and will air weekly on subsequent Sundays.

In the UK, season 10 of Curb will begin airing on January 29 on the new channel Sky Comedy, according to GeekTown. Past seasons of the series are also available to watch on NowTV.

It had initially been hoped that season 10 would premiere in 2019 after filming began way back in October 2018. However, David’s schedule was reportedly the reason for the eventual delay — as well as the notion that HBO might have been holding back new Curb episodes in order to make them eligible for Emmys season.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 trailer: have there been any teasers?

Yes! The official trailer for season 10 arrived on December 11, and it begins with David reciting Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address — all so he can poke fun at Susie’s choice of hat, naturally. The clip then culminates with a series of people all telling Larry to get out.

A separate teaser for season 10 has also been released, and it sees Larry entering a waiting room at a doctor’s office — but not so he can get a health check-up, oh no. He just needs somewhere to wait.

During an interview with David on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 8, another clip from the new season of Curb was previewed — check it out below.

One more clip for you: here’s Larry impatiently waiting for two pieces of toast to be ready. Yup.

How many episodes will there be in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10?

As with the previous nine seasons of Curb, season 10 will consist of 10 episodes. The season will kick off with the premiere ‘Happy New Year’, with other episode titles including ‘Side Sitting’, ‘Artificial Fruit’ and ‘You’re Not Going to Get Me to Say Anything Bad About’.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 cast: who is returning for the new series?

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer told EW in 2018 that that entire primary Curb cast will return, while also hinting that the show will perhaps “catch up with a few more old friends from the Curb universe” in season 10.

HBO have now confirmed that, as well as David, Susie Essman (who plays Susie Greene), Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Richard Lewis and J.B. Smoove (Leon Black) are all on the cast list for season 10.

Ted Danson also looks set to return in season 10 — that’s if the below Instagram post is anything to go by, anyway.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson will also reprise her recurring role on the show as Cheryl’s sister Becky, while star of the season 10 trailer Jon Hamm will play himself in at least one episode. 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski, Isla Fisher, Fred Armisen and Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox will also appear in season 10. Oh yeah — and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy will have a role in the new season, too.

Curb is renowned for having welcomed an array of A-list guest stars over its lengthy run, with season nine featuring the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel and Ed Begley, Jr.

The new season of Curb is likely to pay tribute to the late Bob Einstein, who played Marty Funkhouser on the show, after he passed away in January 2019 at the age of 76. Curb star Richard Lewis paid tribute to Einstein at the time, writing: “His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb.”

I’m in shock.

I knew him forever. ♥️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. ⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 2, 2019

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 plot: what’s going to happen in the new episodes?

As has been tradition with previous Curb seasons, details about what’s going to happen in this new block of episodes have largely been kept under wraps. But here’s a very broad synopsis/refresher HBO have offered about the show ahead of season 10:

“Larry David is back – as Larry David – stumbling through one faux-pas after another in an all-new season of the award-winning, hit comedy series.

“As candid, unsparing and outrageous as ever, Curb Your Enthusiasm revolves around a fictionalised, gleefully misanthropic version of David as a ubiquitous camera chronicles the private, often banal world of this (relatively) public man.

“The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.”

Not much to glean from that, then. But it’s safe to say that David’s controversial theatre production Fatwa! The Musical, which came to a spectacularly terrible end at the end of season nine, probably won’t figure in season 10.

In a new GQ profile (January 8) with David, it was revealed that a #MeToo plotline will be present in one episode of season 10 — but no further details were provided, “given the modern fetish for TV secrecy”.

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer told GQ that “Larry wants every show to be like a pimple. You have no idea it’s coming; just wake up in the morning and it’s there.”

Asked previously about what could happen in season 10, Schaffer told EW in 2018: “I wish I could tell you everything about next year because that would mean that we’re actually done writing it. But that is not the case.

“Here’s one thing I can tell you that did not happen. Larry wasn’t killed. He does not come back like in the movie Ghost and make sweet love to Cheryl at a Brentwood Color Me Mine.”

How many more seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm will there be?

Season 10 was commissioned by HBO just 10 days after season nine concluded back in December 2017, suggesting that any possible announcement about season 11 of Curb will come at the end of the forthcoming block of new episodes — which should be around March.

After commissioning season 10 in 2017, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said that the network was “thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility.” David himself said of the news: “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

If HBO wants to commission any future seasons of Curb, they’ll likely only do it if David himself is up for producing more episodes — after all, as the show’s creator has quipped in the past, he’s “so rich that he doesn’t have to do anything unless it’s good”.

Jeff Garlin offered a possible insight into Curb‘s future in 2018, observing that it is “the only show that I know in the history of television that only moves forward because the creator is basing his decision entirely on creativity”.

In the aforementioned GQ profile David admitted that, when Curb does eventually end, he’s resolved to conclude the show without ceremony — saying he “would never do that again” in reference to the polarising way he ended Seinfeld back in 1998.

Curb Your Enthusiasm will reach 100-up in terms of its episode count when its tenth season concludes in the spring — here’s hoping that David doesn’t stop the fun upon reaching that impressive comedy milestone.