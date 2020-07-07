With the second season of caustic Netflix comedy Dead to Me having recently landed on the streaming platform – naturally, we’re already hungry for more. Helmed by 2 Broke Girls creator Liz Feldman, the twist-filled, soap opera-style drama thrives on its cliffhangers – which is why fans are desperate to know when another season is arriving.

With a handful of official announcements, there’s plenty to think about in terms of what comes next. Here’s everything we know so far…

Dead to Me season 3 release date: when is it coming out?

A third and final season has officially been confirmed! If all were to go according to plan, a third season could be expected in 2021 – following the premiere in 2019 and the second season this year.

Add on a few months due to coronavirus-related delays and things could still be on track before 2022.

Feldman told TVLine about the deliberate decision to leave things so open – to make a third season feel so necessary.

“I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it,” Feldman explained. “They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’ We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

Dead to Me season 3 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as there is. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about season 2.

Dead to Me season 3 cast: who’s coming back for another series?

It wouldn’t make sense to continue the show without its two firecracker leads, so any third season of Dead to Me would need to bring back Christina Applegate as Jen Harding and Linda Cardellini as her best friend Judy Hale.

James Marsden would also be likely to return – while he played Judy’s ex Steve in season 1, he played Ben, Steve’s semi-identical twin brother and Jen’s love interest in season 2. Who knows what season 3 could have in store for him.

What’s going to happen in the new episodes?

Good question. With no confirmed plot details yet, it’s all still up in the air, but there are certain loose ends season 3 would definitely need to tie up.

Although the very last moments of season 3 confirm that, after Ben crashes a car into an SUV carrying Jen and Judy, Jen does indeed survive as well as the other too, how that dynamic develops remains to be seen.

Season 3 would have to see Jen and Judy try to figure out who exactly was driving that car, and would surely allow for some awkward secret-keeping between Jen and Ben. Plus, Jen’s culpability for killing her ex-husband Steve is still a potent subject, with that case remaining open for the foreseeable future.

In terms of Judy, her new relationship with Michelle (Natalie Morales) is left sufficiently ambiguous – offering ample material to pick things up again for a third chapter.