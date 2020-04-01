Although most of the scheduled film releases for 2020 have been postponed and many TV premieres are being delayed, a huge amount of new content has been made readily available for those binge-watching in self-isolation.

The launch of new streaming service Disney+ in the UK – with us since March 24 – opens up a huge archive classic TV sitcoms to revisit while distracting from the stress of daily news reports.

They truly don’t make ’em like they used to – so here’s the very best of Disney+ 90s shows (and a few that cross over into the early 2000s) to stream immediately.

Boy Meets World

What’s it about? The show follows the everyday life of teenager Cory Matthews (top-left), alongside his family, school friends and teachers. The story begins in middle school and follows Cory et al. to college/university by the sixth and seventh seasons.

Where are the stars now? Ben Savage, who played Cory, went on to star in Disney Channel sequel Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017.

Will Friedle who played Cory’s brother Eric has since moved into voice-work, most recently as Bumblebee in the Transformers franchise.

Doug

What’s it about? Douglas “Doug” Funnie has just moved to a new town, Bluffington, and is coping with life as the new kid at school. He narrates his everyday life in a journal which follows events as they happen, but also lets the title character’s imagination run loose.

Where are the stars now? Billy West, who voiced Doug when the series was on Nickleodeon, has continued acting in the film and TV industry.

He is currently the voice of the Red M&M in adverts, and played Buzz in Honey Nut Cheerios campaigns until 2004. Tom McHugh, who took over from West in Doug, retired from acting in 2007.

Kim Possible

What’s it about? High school student by day, crime-fighting secret agent by night: Kim Possible leads a double life full of adventure and evil-thwarting fun. She’s joined by her bumbling best friend Ron Stoppable and his pet, a naked mole rat named Rufus.

Where are the stars now? Showrunners Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle are currently working on a new TV series based on the 2014 film Big Hero 6.

Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced Kim, went on to narrate audiobooks, published a novel in 2006, and has since appeared in several TV films – including the live-action Kim Possible last year as a pop star named Poppy Blu.

Lizzie McGuire

What’s it about? The life of the title character who navigates high school and relationships as a teenager, while a cartoon version of herself chips in with extra thoughts on Lizzie’s emotions.

Where are the stars now? The show’s creator Terri Minsky went on to create more TV series including Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries in 2013 and Andi Mack from 2017 to 2019.

Hillary Duff, who played Lizzie, developed an acting career across independent films, where she also served as a producer. She most recently played Sharon Tate in last year’s horror thriller The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

A revival Lizzie McGuire series is in the works, at first planned for Disney+ and now potentially moving to Hulu due to creative differences between Duff and the streaming service.

Recess

What’s it about? Six school kids during both break time and classroom activities, navigating the perilous social class system of the playground.

Where are the stars now? Rickey D’Shon Collins, who voiced one of the six key characters Vince LaSalle, worked as a producer and writer on feature films Brotherlee and Undiagnosed recently.

Ashley Johnson, who voiced Gretchen, won BAFTA Games Awards in 2013 and 2014 for performances in The Last of Us series.

Pamela Adlon voiced Ashley Spinelli on the show, and has since earned Emmy nominations for her work on Louie, and now stars in Better Things which she also co-created, writes, produces and directs.

Jason Davis who portrayed Mikey Blumberg in the hit cartoon, sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 35.

So Weird

What’s it about? A teenage girl, Fiona Phillips, who sets off on the road with her rockstar mother, and comes across various paranormal instances throughout the episodes.

Where are the stars now? Mackenzie Phillips, who plays Molly Phillips (Fiona’s mum), had a six-episode role in Netflix drama Orange is the New Black in 2018, as Barbara “Barb” Denning.

Cara DeLizia, who played Fiona, mostly stopped acting after 2004.

That’s So Raven

What’s it about? A psychic teenager who uses her powers to see into the future and get in and out of comical situations with her friends and family.

Where are the stars now? Raven-Symoné reprised her role as Raven Baxter in spin-off Raven’s Home in 2017, and also co-hosted daytime talk show The View from 2015 to 2016.

Anneliese van der Pol, who played Raven’s best friend Chelsea, also returned for Raven’s Home, and enjoyed a brief Broadway career from 2007 to 2009 when she played Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Orlando Brown, who made up the central trio, has acted little as an adult – recently appearing as an extra in N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.