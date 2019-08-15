‘Euphoria’ soundtrack: All the songs played on the bleak, brilliant HBO drama

Euphoria‘s soundtrack is very apt. It jumps around from genre to genre, decade to decade, no regard for the rules that older generations might have lived by when it came to listening to music. It feels like an accurate reflection of playlist culture – something its characters will be all too familiar with – and, happily, is also stuffed full of great tracks. Get to grips with every single song in the show below.

What was the song on the Euphoria trailer?

The trailer for the series featured two songs. First, a snippet of ‘Hex’ by Seattle dance producer Ark Patrol, with its cooing oohs and glitchy synths. The rest of the trailer was soundtracked by Dan Black’s Kid Cudi-featuring ‘Symphonies (Dada Life remix)’.

What was played in episode one?

Episode one kicked off the series with a bumper load of tunes, thanks in part to it being mostly set at McKay’s party. Because of that, the pilot is mostly filled with upbeat hip-hop from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, and A$AP Ferg, with some older classics thrown in between.

Beyoncé – ‘Hold Up’

Andy Williams – ‘Can’t Get Used To Losing You’

Rockstar Jt – ‘Getcha Weight Up (feat. Big Yae, CBM Muley, Cet Dollar)’

Soul Swingers – ‘Brighter Tomorrow’

Stratus – ‘Once Again’

Yung Baby Tate – ‘Beckham’

Audri & Aaron – ‘Home’

Jozzy and Tommy Genesis – ‘I’m Gone’

Migos – ‘Narcos’

Lil Dude – ‘Feelings’

Has Irv – ‘Secrets’

Kenny Mason A3C – ‘G.O.A.T.’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Cocky AF’

Nesha Nycee – ‘2 True’

Jamie xx, Young Thug and Popcaan – ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’

A$AP Ferg – ‘New Level (feat. Future)’

Sam Austins – ‘Motivation’

$NOT – ‘Billy Boy’

Agnes Obel – ‘Run Cried The Crawling’

Jim Reeves – ‘Snowflake’

What was played in episode 2?

Episode 2 sees the first of two new Labrinth songs appear. The London singer and rapper pitched in on the score for Euphoria, responsible for those little organ notes that litter the show, as well as contributing ‘Mount Everest’ and ‘All For Us’ to the soundtrack. Elsewhere, the soft-rock of Air Supply’s ‘Even The Nights Are Better’ provides the soundtrack to the bloody aftermath of Nate’s violent assault on Tyler.

Lil Wayne & Birdman – ‘Stuntin’ Like My Daddy’

Labrinth – ‘Mount Everest’

Jarina de Marco – ‘Release The Hounds’

Bobby Womack – ‘Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)’

What So Not & Skrillex – ‘Woh (feat. KLP)’

Gabrielle Black & Phem – ‘Dead Yet’

Franz List & Alba Ventura – ‘Étude de Concert in D Flat Major, S144 No. 3 “Un Sospiro”’

Air Supply – ‘Even The Nights Are Better’

What was played in episode 3?

Labrinth’s ‘All For Us’ is a big song in Euphoria. Fragments of it are heard throughout before the finale sees Zendaya and Lab team up on the full version. A different rendition is featured in episode 3, though, with just the British star on vocals.

Labrinth – ‘All For Us’

Drake – ‘Nonstop’

Charlotte Day Wilson – ‘Work’

Bullet Boys – ‘Smooth Up In Ya’

Fredo Bang – ‘Bangville’

Blood Orange – ‘Champagne Coast’

Old Man Canyon – ‘Good While It Lasted’

Kilo Kish – ‘Taking Responsibility’

Doja Cat – ‘Juicy’

Scarlxrd – ‘The Purge’

City Morgue & SosMula – ‘KenPark (SosMula Solo)’

Swagger Rite – ‘Drop Top (feat. Yella Beezy & Flipp Dinero)’

Jorja Smith – ‘A Prince (feat. Maverick Sabre)’

Amber Mark – ‘Love Me Right’

Futuro Pelo – ‘Swamp’

Sasha Sloan – ‘Dancing With Your Ghost’

Maliibu Mitch – ‘Give Her Some Money’

Von Sell – ‘Hell No’

DMX – ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’

What was played in episode 4?

Episode 4 features only three tracks, including the bright classical piece, ‘I Colori di Dicembre’. The song floats over the final scenes of the installment as the camera rotates between Rue and Jules embracing in bed and the pair in various other imagined situations, all of which see them happy and in love.

Pino Donaggio – ‘I Colori di Dicembre (Laura’s Theme: The Last Farewell)’

ANOHNI – ‘In My Dreams’

The Universals – ‘New Generation’

What was played in episode 5?

It’s fitting that this show about Gen Z characters features the ultimate Gen Z pop queen on its soundtrack. Billie Eilish‘s ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’ makes Kat’s strut through the mall all the more powerful, all eyes on her as she walks by with supreme confidence.

CocoRosie – ‘Gallows’

Randy Newman – ‘Small Girl’

CupcakKe – ‘Fabric’

Santigold – ‘Run The Road’

Asian Doll – ‘So Icy Princess Intro’

Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

Angel Haze – ‘Werkin’ Girls’

Rosalía – ‘Malamente’

Madonna – ‘Lucky Star’

What was played in episode 6?

On the flipside to that very appropriate generational moment, episode 6 features ’80s synth-pop group Bronski Beat as the backing for yet more party scenes from drunk Jules staggering around the house to Kat engaged in a makeout sesh in the bathroom.

Dodgr – ‘HOT’

Bronski Beat – ‘Smalltown Boy’

Victoria J & Dre Nello – ‘Fell In Love’

Ramsey – ‘Love Surrounds You’

Dreamliners – ‘Just Me And You’

Xanprincess – ‘Body Baby’

JID – ‘151 Rum’

Anderson .Paak – ‘Bubblin’’

Lizzo – ‘Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)’

Pigeon Hole – ‘The Turk’

Bali Baby – ‘Professor Finessor’

The Flamingos – ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’

What was played in episode 7?

Jules heads off to visit her old friends for the weekend, where she’s taken to a rave. There, things get trippy to Arca’s ‘Reverie’ before Jules and Anna get closer on the dancefloor to Kelsey Lu’s cover of 10cc’s ‘I’m Not In Love’.

The Chordettes – ‘Mr. Sandman’

Amandla Stenberg – ‘Be Mine’

The Delfonics – ‘Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)’

Three Dog Night – ‘Eli’s Coming’

Vel The Wonder – ‘Frutas’

Saint & A3C – ‘Ready Set Go’

Arca – ‘Reverie’

Kelsey Lu – ‘I’m Not In Love’

Fiona Apple – ‘Every Single Night’

What was played in episode 8?

The finale features some brilliant musical choices, including Arcade Fire‘s ‘My Body Is A Cage’ soundtracking Cassie’s abortion and BTS‘ ‘Euphoria’ finally making an inevitable appearance as Kat and Ethan uncross their wires.

Solange – ‘Stay Flo’

DeBarge – ‘Rhythm Of The Night’

M A E S T R O – ‘Stay FLYY’

Kash Doll – ‘Dancin’’

J Balvin & Willy William – ‘Mi Gente’

Quay Dash – ‘Queen Of This Shit’

Too $hort – ‘Blow The Whistle’

BTS – ‘Euphoria’

Big Data & Oliver – ‘Dangerous (Oliver remix)’

Grip – ‘911 (Clap For Em)’

Arcade Fire – ‘My Body Is A Cage’

Kali Uchis – ‘Loner’

Donny Hathaway – ‘A Song For You’

What was the song in the final scene of Euphoria?

By the time season 1 of Euphoria ends, its closing song should already be familiar if you’ve been paying attention. Yep, ‘All For Us’ returns, this time playing out in full and with the version that features both Zendaya and Labrinth. It’s a great pop song that brings together some of the more off-kilter moments from the show’s score, as well as reflecting the heavy drama of its final scenes.

Want to listen to Euphoria‘s soundtrack in one handy playlist? HBO have got you covered below.