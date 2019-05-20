This review contains crucial spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale



Game of Thrones made sure all of its major plot strands were capped off in tonight’s season finale, but one element was left entirely unresolved.

After deciding to spare Jon/Aegon’s life and melting the Iron Throne, Drogon scooped up the body of his dead mother Daenerys and flew away from King’s Landing.

So where might he have been headed and why? Let’s look at the various possibiities:

Literally anywhere! Stop obsessing!

This might be the smartest suggestion in terms of your sanity, given how unlikely it is we’ll ever return to this story/era in the Game of Thrones universe.

Drogon was simply flying away – away from the wretched city that led to the death of his mother Dany and brother Rhaegal within a few days of each other.

Volantis, to return Daenerys’ body to Essos

This is where Drogon was vectored, at least. When King Bran asks for an update on the dragon’s whereabouts late in the finale, Sam says “He was last spotted flying east toward Volant–” before Bronn cuts him off.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

It seems the dragon was leaving Westeros in the direction of Volantis, perhaps planning on laying Daenerys’ body to rest somewhere in Essos – the spot outside of Lhazar where he was born? In the historic and once dragon-controlled city of Old Valyria? Who can say.

Volantis, to get Daenerys resurrected by red priestess Kinvara

Time to don your tin foil helmets and chest plates one last time, as death isn’t always permanent in Game of Thrones land. Volantis is home to Kinvara, a red priestess who made a brief appearance in season 6 to lend her support to Team Dany.

“Daenerys Stormborn is the one who was promised,” she told Tyrion and Varys in the Great Pyramid of Meereen. “From the fire she was reborn to remake the world … Daenerys has been sent to lead the people against the darkness in this war and in the great war still to come.” Tyrion and Varys were skeptical of accepting religious support, but Kinvara was undeterred, promising to spread the word about Khaleesi throughout Essos.

With Melisandre dead, is Kinvara the next best hope of bringing Daenerys back to life? Can Drogon even wrap his tiny dragon brain around such matters? Would the showrunners/HBO ever actually pick the show back up for some kind of Dead Jon vs Dead Daenerys showdown?

In all likelihood, no. But it is interesting to consider how Drogon would figure into this new era. Bran suggested he might be able to locate the dragon using his warg powers, but then what? It’s hard to imagine a Stark wanting to kill or capture such a magnificent animal, but the alternative is allowing a fire-breathing weapon to roam as a free agent around Essos.

Maybe Drogon will die from grief shortly after laying Daenerys to rest. Or maybe this is just one of those mysteries that are most interesting precisely because so many possibilities will always remain in our imaginations.