Alias Investigations are back in business.

It’s been a while since season two dropped on Netflix; so fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Jessica Jones. But don’t worry – we’ve got you sorted. Here’s everything we know so far Jessica Jones season 3.

Will there be a third season of Jessica Jones on Netflix?

Yes! The series was renewed by Netflix in April.

When’s Jessica Jones season 3 being released?

Marvel have announced that season 3 will arrive June 14, 2019. It will serve as the final season after Netflix scrapped its Marvel-live action shows, including Jessica Jones in February.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Marvel posted a teaser trailer along with a cryptic caption that read: “Sometimes not even ‘heroes’ can save themselves.”

Are there any trailers yet?

Yes, there is a teaser trailer posted by Marvel’s official Twitter account. In it a man’s voice can be heard saying: “Jessica Jones. You are a fraud. You’re a cheater. No Longer,” while the camera, from a first person perspective, walks the hallway of Jones’ apartment building. See the clip below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Who’s going to return for Jessica Jones season 3?

Krysten Ritter, who plays titular character Jessica Jones will definitely be returning (she’s revealed that she’s in training for the role already), and it looks likely that her adoptive sister Trish (Rachael Taylor) will also appear again. Attorney Jeri Hogarth (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) was diagnosed with ALS (motor neurone disease) in season two, but has been given eight years to live, so should still appear in some form, and Jessica’s neighbour and ex-employee Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) will also probably reprise his role.

What about Luke Cage, is he going to come back?

Mike Colter’s Luke Cage appeared in the first season of Jessica Jones (and teamed up with her again during The Defenders); but was absent from the second season. There’s no confirmation either way.

And could Kilgrave appear in the next season of Jessica Jones?

David Tennant’s Kilgrave did die at the end of season one, but he returned in season two as a figment of Jessica’s imagination to haunt her. So will the fan favourite return for the next season? As of yet – unconfirmed.

And what’s going to happen in Jessica Jones season three?

Krysten Ritter has explored what a future for Jessica could look like. Speaking at Comicpalooza in Houston, she explained: “I think Season One and Two, we really looked back at Jessica’s past. We looked at what made her as hardcore she is and how isolated [she is], and she’s learned a lot — I think especially in Season Two she’s learned a lot about herself. She has a lot to live up to, and I’m curious to see what she does next,” adding: “maybe we’ll get to see her be a bit of a hero, maybe we get to see her move forward in a more positive way. Maybe we see her hating herself less.”

The next series could also explore the relationship between Jessica and her sister Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), which became fractured at the end of season two after Trish shot and killed Jessica’s estranged mother Alisha, and Jessica took the fall for Trish (letting the police believe that she shot her own mother in self-defence).

Given that we saw Trish obtain some sort of “super powers” through scientific experimentation, the next season could also see the introduction of her superhero alter ego ‘Hellcat’.