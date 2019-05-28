Season one spoilers ahead!

For those of us that eagerly binged the entirety of Killing Eve when it dropped onto BBC iPlayer, we’ve been rewarded with good news: the brilliant cat-and-mouse game of a thriller is set to return! And what’s more, it’ll be coming back to the BBC in the UK.

We were left on a cliff hanger, with Eve having just stabbed Villanelle (and regretting it), Eve having been fired from her secret MI6 investigation, and still no real idea what the mysterious organisation of assassins The Twelve is; but not to worry, as we’ve been assured we won’t have to wait too long for the next season and the answers to our many questions.

Here’s what we know so far about the next season.

What’s the release date for Killing Eve Season 2?

Killing Eve returned to screens in the US on Sunday, April 7.

But it seems that an air date is finally coming for UK audiences. The BBC has confirmed that the entire series will drop on iPlayer in June, and the first episode will arrive on June 8 at 9.15PM.

While delivering the Steve Hewlett Memorial Lecture 2018, the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore previously announced: “I’m pleased to say that we’re not going to have to wait quite so long next time [for season two in the UK]. It’s back on the BBC next year for season two.”

A BBC spokesperson told the paper the delay was necessary due to plans to release all eight episodes on iPlayer at the same time. “BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes,” they said. “This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes – which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do – before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them.”

They continued: “The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the programme. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge.”

Can we watch any trailers for Season 2 yet?

Yes! A trailer for the new season finally dropped on February 14 and it shows Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, with both on each other’s trail after their last fateful encounter. You can watch the full trailer here:

A second trailer arrived on March 8. The new clip shows Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in various disguises as Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) struggles to find out where she is and capture her. “Sometimes when you love someone, you will do crazy things,” Villanelle is heard saying at the start of the trailer. Watch it below now.

A third and final trailer landed on March 27. The clip begins with Villanelle in hospital, looking disgusted and pained as she puts on a pair of white embellished Crocs-like shoes. Later, Eve recalls stabbing the hitwoman and explains she doesn’t know where the wanted woman has gone. Watch it below now.

What’s the plot will be for Season 2?

A short synopsis has emerged along with the confirmation of Killing Eve’s return in the US – read it below.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their critically-acclaimed performances as Eve (Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Comer) in this story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act. Beginning just after the end of the final episode of Season 1, Villanelle has disappeared, and Eve is left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does… but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.

Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Entertainment Networks, added: “Killing Eve is picking up exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds after the events of the season [one] finale. This new season is packed with superlative performances and is as twisty, subversive, darkly funny, nerve-wracking and pleasurable as our fans could desire.”

In an interview with Uproxx published February 15, Sandra Oh discussed how Eve will be faced with some “super dark” developments during the upcoming second instalment.

“You know, I’d say definitely for Eve’s character – her journey – it gets super dark,” she told the publication. “I feel like she is pushed to the limit in her, not so much pursuit of Villanelle at this point, but her dynamic with Villanelle and her pursuit of her job.

“And she’s pushed to the limit, and then she goes over.”

Which cast members are returning for Season 2?

We know that the two leads Sandra Oh (MI5 officer Eve Polastri) and Jodie Comer (assassin Villanelle) will be returning. Additionally, Fiona Shaw will return to her role as the MI6’s head of the Russian Desk, Carolyn Martens.

No confirmation if we’ll see Owen McDonnell return to his role of Eve’s husband Niko Polastri, or if we’ll see Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Eve’s assistant Elena Felton again.

Any new characters?

Yes! Nina Sosanya (Good Omens) and Edward Bluemel (A Discovery Of Witches) will be joining the cast for the second season, whilst Julian Barrett (Mindhorn), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Indian Summers) and Shannon Tarbet (Genius) will all make guest appearances.

Is Konstantin actually dead or could he come back?

In the final episode of season one we saw Villanelle shoot her handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) in a stand-off in a cafe, and later it’s revealed he’s died from his injuries; however, we never saw Konstantin die on screen, so fans are wondering whether he’s actually dead.

Now pictures have emerged that show Bodnia (Konstantin) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle) filming parts of season two together in London, so could be returning?

Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge still involved in Season 2?

Yes, but not as showrunner.

For season one Phoebe Waller-Bridge adapted Luke Jennings’s Codename Villanelle novella series into the eight episodes, and was the lead writer. For the second season she’ll still be involved, but this time an executive producer role. Instead, Emerald Fennell is set to take over as the show’s lead writer.

During an interview with Uproxx, Sandra Oh said that she “feels good” about Fennell taking over from Waller-Bridge to helm the second season.

“Emerald and Phoebe are very good friends, and they really come from the same kind of mindset,” she said. “But of course Emerald has her own take on things and her own ways.”

Oh added: “All I know is that I feel good about it.”