The cast of ‘Lost’, 15 years on: Where are they now?

The much-loved but frequently frustrating show's pilot episode premiered on September 22, 2004. Can you believe it!

Lost very quickly became a huge cultural phenomenon after it premiered on September 22, 2004. The J.J. Abrams co-created series threw curious viewers straight into the deep end in the pilot episode by confronting them — and the show’s dazzled protagonist Jack (played by Matthew Fox), who wakes up in his suit in the middle of the jungle — with the immediate aftermath of Oceanic Flight 815’s devastating crash on an unidentified Pacific island. Said marooned island, it quickly transpired, became the intensely mysterious setting for the majority of the show’s 121-episode run, which spanned six years and multiple in-show timelines as the Lost enigma became one of the mid-00s most memorable TV creations.

And even though the show’s viewing figures, plot and common sense had all eventually deteriorated by the time the final season rolled around in February 2010, there’s no denying that, for a short time at least, Lost was one of the most talked-about TV shows on the air. After all, who could forget the Dharma Initiative? The morphing Smoke Monster? The fucking polar bear?!

The primary cast of Lost will always be tied to their involvement in the show — Jorge Garcia’s Hurley was the inspiration for an actual Weezer album! — but, 15 years on from the premiere, what have the stars of the show been up to?