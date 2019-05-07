David Fincher's Netflix show is on its way back

Even before the release of the first season of David Fincher’s Netflix thriller Mindhunter, it had been renewed for a second season. Continuing the story of the fictional ’70s FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) – a duo interviewing serial killers to try and suss out how they think – season two is on its way. Here’s what we know so far.

Recent updates

Season two is coming to Netflix in August, according to executive producer Charlize Theron

Damon Herriman cast as Charles Manson in upcoming episodes

What’s the release date for Mindhunter season 2?

In late April, executive producer Charlize Theron appeared to let slip that season 2 of Mindhunter will be coming to Netflix in August. Watch her interview on Howard Stern on SiriusXM below.

Netflix have still yet to make an official announcement on a release date, though.

How many episodes will there be?

Netflix announced that there will only be 8 episodes in this series, two fewer than Season 1.

Is there a trailer?

Just an announcement trailer so far – see it below:

Has filming started?

Filming is underway for the show, but we haven’t had many set updates from the crew.

What’s going to happen in season 2?

David Fincher recently revealed to Billboard: “Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders.” The interview was about the show’s soundtrack, so he says this will have an impact on the music (“we’ll have a lot more African-American music”) but it also tells us a lot about when and where season 2 is going to be set. The Atlanta child murders took place between 1979 and 1981, and resulted in the deaths of 28 children, teens and adults, all of whom were African-American. The man eventually charged with two of the adults’ murders was the 23-year-old Wayne Williams, but the remainder became cold cases and were never solved.

Fans are speculating that another plotline of season 2 will include the BTK Killer, whom season 1 hinted at in various unexplained scenes: between 1974 and 1991 he killed 10 people in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

It’s also been confirmed that the show will include the Manson Murders in the new episodes, and that Damon Herriman will be playing Charles Manson in the episodes. He is also set to play Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Any new cast members?

There haven’t been any announcements yet, but the show is expected to cast someone to play the 23-year-old Wayne Williams, the serial killer charged with 1979’s Atlanta Murders.

How many seasons will Mindhunter run for?

As long as everything goes to plan, there’ll be five. In a recent Mindhunter interview, Holt McCallany (Bill Tench) told NME that Joe Penhall has written a 70-page document with “five seasons’ worth of scripts”, which he says “gives an overview of what the journey of the central characters will be.”