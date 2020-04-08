‘Money Heist’ season 5: everything we know so far

While the roaring popularity of Tiger King soldiers on, Spanish crime series Money Heist is quietly becoming one of the most underrated and essential shows on Netflix.

The series follows a group of robbers tasked with stealing buildings by occupying them, on behalf of a nameless boss, the Professor. Money Heist has drawn parallels with Ocean’s Eleven and Baby Driver, but has carved a fanbase entirely of its own.

Season four just dropped – and NME gave it four stars – but there’s already plenty to get fans thinking about what could come next in season five. Here’s everything we know so far.

Money Heist season 5 release date: when is the crime series returning to Netflix?

Good question. There’s been no official confirmation yet, but Money Heist creator and showrunner Álex Pina told ABC Spain that discussions were in motion. “Someone knows there will be [a fifth season], but we don’t,” Pina said.

There was a nine-month gap between season three and season four, which would suggest fans could maybe expect a fifth season by the end of this year – but considering Netflix suspended production on all original projects on March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, there could be a further delay.

Money Heist season 5 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as it drops.

Money Heist season 5 cast: who is returning to the gang?

In season four, crucial gang member Nairobi died – but that doesn’t mean Alba Flores won’t be part of the next season.

In the same way that Berlin, Moscow and Oslo still appeared after they had all seemingly exited the show, there could be more on the horizon for Nairobi.

But in terms of who should theoretically still be billed for the upcoming season, there’s Álvaro Morte as the Professor – the boss holding the operations together.

Gang-wise, we could be seeing Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Stockholm (Esther Acebo) and Helsinki (Darko Peric), as well as Enrique Arce as Arturo Román.

How many seasons of Money Heist will there be?

There’s currently no end in sight for Money Heist. While further seasons haven’t been signed on for yet, script coordinator Javier Gómez Santander told El Mundo the process is still ongoing.

“With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line,” he said. “We do not ever consider how long the show can last. If we got to know the scope of the phenomenon, we wouldn’t have thought to kill Berlin.”

Rumours of a fifth and sixth season were spread by Spanish website Marca, but Netflix has not responded to this yet.

Money Heist season 5 plot: what’s going to happen in the new episodes?

Official plot details are yet to be confirmed, but if season five follows events to date, the gang will be embarking on a new string of robberies orchestrated by the Professor.

In terms of where season four ends, Lisbon is still in the bank while the professor is being questioned by inspector Alicia Sierra – essentially trapping Lisbon and the others.

Beyond the forward-thinking linear narratives, Pina suggested there could be other spin-off stories on the horizon.

In an interview with Oprah Magazine, Pina said: “We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters.

“We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts.

Pina continued on the options for specific characters: “I think Arturito could have a black comedy. Berlin’s case for his own show is very clear – he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist… but still there are lots of people who adore him, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity.

“From Nairobi to El Profesor… Denver is yet another character with his own charm. I would love to write all of them as spinoffs!”

‘Money Heist’ is streaming now on Netflix