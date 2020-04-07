After the explosive, action-packed finale of season three, the upcoming season of Netflix‘s Ozark promises to be the most thrilling yet.

Reviewing season 3 – which is currently airing on Netflix – NME said: “If you’ve never got around to watching Netflix thriller Ozark, this is the time. Not just because you need lots to watch while you’re stuck inside, but because it’s a show that benefits from being viewed with zero distraction.”

It continued: “Ozark draws a lot of comparisons with Breaking Bad – they’re both about ordinary schmos growing to love lawlessness – but it’s yet to hit the heights of that show. There’s still potential, though, and that’s a high bar to hit. Its storytelling has some finessing to do, but it has the characters to become a first rate classic. And Breaking Bad didn’t get really good until season four.”

After the knife-edge finale of season three, Ozark season 4 is sure to explore the fall-out that came from Marty and Wendy’s actions. Here’s everything we know so far about the show’s upcoming release date, plot, characters and more.

Latest update:

Fans await confirmation of the show’s renewal as season three airs on Netflix

Showrunner Chris Mundy gives hint about how many upcoming seasons the show will have

He also drops some clues about what characters we can expect to see more of

Will Ozark return for a fourth season?

It is the plan of the show’s creators, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Speaking at the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills last year, showrunner Chris Mundy spoke about how many seasons they’d planned for the future. “We’ve always talked about it as five seasons. It could be four, it could be seven…but that always seemed like a good number to us.” So expect more very soon.

Ozark season 4 release date: when will the show return?

Not yet, but in the past Netflix have left Ozark release date announcements very close to the actual airing date – usually less than a month. There was a 13 month gap between season one and two – then a 19 month gap between season two and three, making it hard to predict when season four may appear. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic leading to delays in filming across the film and television industry, fans are speculating that the next season could appear late in 2021 or early 2022.

It could also be dependent on the busy schedules of the show’s actors. Between season two and three, Jason Bateman starred in HBO horror The Outsider – and also directed two episodes of the show. In September 2019, it was also reported by Deadline that Bateman was in “early talks” to direct a “live-action feature adaptation of the Hasbro board game” Clue, starring Ryan Reynolds and himself. The actor has since stepped back from the role, but it’s likely other offers will come in to replace the gap in his schedule.

How many episodes will there be in season 4?

The show is likely to follow the other three seasons which have all had 10 episodes each.

Ozark season 4 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Nope, but if you’ve not caught up on season three yet, the latest teaser might convince you to get cracking.

Ozark cast: who is returning for season 4?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Chris Mundy has revealed that one cast member, Ruth – played by Julia Garner – could take more of a central role in season four.

Mundy said: “Well, if we’re lucky enough to get a season four, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else.”

He continued:”Ruth’s arc is that she thought she wanted to be a Byrde and realised that not only is it okay to be a Langmore, she actually prefers to be a Langmore… But there’s a real allure there for Ruth and there’s a real emotion in the Marty relationship.”

Mundy also revealed that the Byrdes won’t be going anywhere. “I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage,” he said. “How much will karma catch up with them if they do?”

We also know some who definitely aren’t returning as – spoilers – a bunch of characters met their demise during season three. The most notable character deaths were Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) and Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey). Marty and Wendy’s therapist Sue (Marylouise Burke) also met an untimely end. All the characters met their end at the hands of cartel hitman Nelson (Nelson Bonilla).

Ozark season 4 plot: what’s going to happen?

A few, yes. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chris Mundy revealed that the explosive season finale will see some continuing consequences for the show’s major players – in particular, Marty and Wendy.

When asked to explain what cartel boss Navarro’s “today is a beginning” line means for Wendy and Marty’s future, Mundy said: “Marty kind of said it in the speech that he gives to try and get Wendy out of bed, which is that we have to burrow all the way into the centre of this thing.

“To us, it’s that. It’s, you’re a vital part of this enterprise now and you’re completely on his radar, to the point where he’s [mixing] his or someone else’s blood with yours, you’re sharing in that. And so, for better or worse, you’re completely in this game, and now it’s yours to see if you have another play left in you.”

‘Ozark’ season three is streaming on Netflix now