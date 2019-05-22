Wubba lubba dub dub!

Since it debuted back in 2013, Rick and Morty has enraptured millions and become a phenomenon of cult-like proportions. With fans now eagerly awaiting season 4, the big question is this: when’s it coming back?

Information is now coming in thick and fast about the new episodes, so here’s everything we know so far about Rick and Morty season 4.

Does Rick and Morty season 4 have a release date?

Yes! The show’s official Twitter account confirmed on May 15 that its fourth outing will debut in November, though a specific date hasn’t been revealed yet. See the post below.

News of the release date follows just a year on from a mammoth commission Rick & Morty received from its US network, Adult Swim. 70 episodes – yes, 70! – have been ordered, meaning that Rick and Morty could be on the air for a very, very long time to come.

Co-creator Justin Roiland marked the news of the 70-episode commission in May 2018 with this special drawing of the titular characters.

Roiland also celebrated the news in an Instagram video with his fellow Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, which featured the pair taking a shower together with Roiland quipping: “I’ve gotta get back to work! We both do!”

Roiland told Polygon in June 2018 that he and his fellow writers had re-entered the writers’ room for season four: “It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal. Even just being in the writers room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

He also assured fans that the gaps between seasons would no longer be as lengthy as before. “We‘re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland said. “Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order.”

Rick and Morty composer Ryan Elder confirmed to Inverse in October 2018 that season 4 was still in the process of being written: “I know they’re writing it, and usually that means that it’s not too long before I get involved… So, my hope is that they’re holding off stuff so that they’ll send me stuff once I get done with [another project].”

Will Rick and Morty season 4 air on Netflix in the UK?

No. Channel 4 will exclusively broadcast the show’s fourth season, and it remains unclear whether previous seasons of Rick and Morty will remain on the streaming giant when Channel 4’s deal with Adult Swim becomes official.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 4 yet?

The show’s Twitter account released a short teaser clip in August 2018 which saw the dynamic duo transformed into superheroes (and referencing fan favourite Pickle Rick, too). It’s still not clear whether the below 15-second video was actually a trailer for season four, however.

How many episodes will there be in Rick and Morty season 4?

It’s still yet to be confirmed. Previous seasons of the show have been limited to either 10 or 11 episodes, but Dan Harmon has expressed an interest in possibly making 14 episodes for season 4.

“I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, ‘Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now,'” he told Entertainment Weekly back in September 2017.

“The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes.”

Any idea yet of any potential plot details?

Season 3 left us with plenty of questions: What happened to Evil Morty? Is there actually a Clone Beth? So, there’s every chance that season four could be used to tie up those – and many, many more – loose threads.

There was a small clue about the content of season 4 in the finale of season 3. Beth made a meta comment about the family being reunited, saying that it would now be like season 1 “but more streamlined.” With Jerry and Beth’s divorce seemingly being called off, we could see more antics from the entire Smith family in season 4.

Any word on possible guest stars?

Rick and Morty season three featured the likes of Peter Serafinowicz, Danny Trejo and Joel McHale – but, as of yet, no guests have been confirmed for season four.

In July 2018, Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd expressed an interest in lending his voice to the show. Many fans will know that Rick and Morty is inspired by Lloyd’s character, Doc Brown, and Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly from the 1985 sci-fi film.

Speaking to the Phoenix New Times about possibly starring in the new season, Lloyd said: “I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really fun. I don’t follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of parody of Doc and Marty.”

When asked if he would accept the role of Rick’s father, Lloyd replied: “That’d be fun.”

Will Kanye West be in season 4?

Could Kanye West really guest star? Well, maybe: Kanye expressed his love for the Adult Swim show back in May 2o18 as news broke about Rick and Morty being renewed for season 4. “This is the greatest news. This is my favourite show. I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each,” he tweeted at the time. He even invited co-creator Justin Roiland to hang out.

Since then, Harmon and Roiland have invited Kanye to helm his very own episode of Rick and Morty. “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official,” Harmon told The Blast in May 2019. “We have 70 [episodes], he can have one — Kanye, you can have an episode.” Calling Kanye a “kindred spirit,” Harmon’s co-creator Roiland then added, “We fucking love Kanye.”

“Come hang out, write a Rick and Morty episode with us. It’ll be the Kanye episode.”

What about old characters returning for Rick and Morty season 4?

We don’t know for certain about any returning characters yet – but we do know that one fan favourite, Butter Bot, won’t be returning. In a 2018 advert that the producers of Rick and Morty created for Old Spice, we saw the beloved robot being brutally murdered as he’s eaten by a massive anthropomorphic can of Old Spice.

One character that fans of Rick and Morty would love to see again is Pickle Rick. Adult Swim have capitalised on the huge popularity of Rick’s pickle experiment by releasing audio outtakes of Roiland recording one scene from that episode – check it out above.