Spoilers for 'Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween' ahead!

Things never stay quiet for long in the town of Riverdale. Last week’s episode saw Alice Cooper shoot Edgar Evernever, potentially ridding the community of mysterious cult ‘The Farm’ for good.

But of course the calm didn’t last long, and this week’s episode, Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween, was filled with creepy Halloween drama. This latest instalment opens on the town’s inhabitants receiving video tapes that show their houses under surveillance. Sheriff FP Jones’ (Skeet Ulrich) is trying to work out who’s responsible for the creepy footage.

Elsewhere, other characters are dealing with their own demons. Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is receiving mysterious phone calls from somebody pretending to be the Black Hood (turns out it’s her sister Polly who’s responsible), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) is being harassed by students at his new school (who lock him in a coffin overnight), Veronica (Camila Mendes) welcomes a man into the diner who tries to murder her (turns out he’s an escaped patient from Shady Grove who’s a known serial killer) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) re-bury Jason’s body (with Cheryl worrying that Jason’s ghost will now haunt their house). In other news, Archie (KJ Apa) is trying to throw a Halloween party at his community centre which local thug Dodger turns up at and shoots a local kid.

It was the flash-forward scene, though, that added some real Halloween terror to the episode. In it, Betty Cooper and FP Jones appear in a coroner’s office in order to identifyJughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) body. The body they’re looking at certainly resembles Jughead, and it definitely looks like a dead body. But this is Riverdale, where nobody ever pops their clogs for long. So, is Jughead actually dead? Let’s take a look at the evidence:

Is Jughead actually dead?

The season three finale showed Betty, Archie and Veronica burning Jughead’s beanie and agreeing to never speak of that night’s events again. What those events were, we still don’t know. Why can’t they speak about what happened? Later, in a flash-forward scene during Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High, we saw the town searching for the missing Jughead – another premonition that he could be dead.

But we literally saw the body?

We saw Betty and FP, who were clearly emotional, identifying a body that looked very much like Jughead’s. So surely that’s the major piece of evidence that says Jughead is dead, unless…

Could they have faked Jughead’s death?

Jughead was having problems with kids from school, and it looks like they’re much more than just ruthless bullies. They revealed personal information about Moose that led to him fleeing the school, and they locked Jughead in a coffin overnight for bants. If their actions grew even more sinister, could Jughead have been forced to fake his death to avoid them?

Guys, come on, “no one’s ever actually dead on Riverdale”

In an interview with Green Matters where she was speaking about another major character death – that of Edgar Evernever – Lili Reinhart, aka Betty Cooper, said: “Well, he [Edgar] died in this last episode of this current season, so it’s a very recent loss, but I think we kind of say, no one’s ever actually dead on Riverdale”. Was she hinting that Jughead isn’t actually dead?

‘Riverdale’ airs every Thursday on Netflix