Spoilers ahead!

Over the past three seasons we’ve seen the teen Twin Peaks go from a cult favourite to big budget, small screen smash. From solving Jason Blossom’s murder in season one, to the current mysterious storyline revolving around the cult-like Gargoyle King, along the way the brilliantly implausible tv show has earned a small army of fans.

And even though season three isn’t over yet, we’ve already been promised a fourth season of the show. Here’s everything we know about it so far:

Will there be a season 4 of Riverdale?

Yes! It was announced in January that the teen drama would be back for a fourth season.

What is the UK release date for Riverdale season 4?

Netflix UK have revealed that Season 4 of Riverdale will come to the streaming service this October. Episode 1 will land on October 10, with new episodes every Thursday following.

“No idea what’ll happen but I’m sure Archie will take his shirt off for no reason and fight a bear again, idk,” they theorised. Probably won’t be far off, we’d bet.

Will Riverdale season 4 be available on Netflix?

This is unconfirmed, but may not be happening. WarnerMedia have said that many of their shows will be heading to their own streaming service, which is due out at some point this year. At a Television Critics Association winter press tour event WarnerMedia chief creative officer Kevin Reilly has said that there are certain CW shows, including Riverdale, which they’re interested in getting on the platform. The CW’s deal with Netflix expires soon, and according to TV Line Reilly has said they’re “very interested in putting that [the CW shows] on our platform.”

However it’s not been revealed whether the new WarnerMedia streaming platform will be available in globally or just in the US, so they could choose to keep shows like Riverdale on Netflix for now.

Are there any trailers for Riverdale season 4?

Not yet!

Has production begun for Riverdale season 4?

Not yet. Following the news of Luke Perry’s passing, Variety have reported that production of season three of Riverdale has shutdown. It’s unknown when production will resume, and when production on the fourth season will begin.

Who’s going to be in the cast for Riverdale season 4?

It’s likely that the core four will be back, with Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa), who have all appeared in every episode so far returning. We can also expect fan favourites Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) to appear in the next season.

In this season we met Jughead’s mother Gladys (Gina Gershon) and sister Jellybean (Trinity Likins), so fans are hoping that we’ll see more of these two in further episodes.

However given the high death count in Riverdale, we may have to wait until the send of season three to see who’s still standing for a fourth season.

And one person who may not return is Ashleigh Murray who plays Josie McCoy. The actress has been cast in the pilot for Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, which would see Josie relocate to New York to follow her dreams as a musician. It’s unconfirmed yet whether this will effect her current role in Riverdale.

What will happen in Riverdale season 4?

We’ll probably have to wait until season three is over to see what cliffhangers we’re left on, but the chances are that there will be a new mystery set up that the entire fourth season will follow.

However we have been left with some lingering questions over the past few seasons, like will we ever find out if Alice Cooper and FP’s son is actually alive? And season three saw the gang take their SATs, will some of them (namely Archie) end up having to retake them? And will Betty actually be able to go university, given her mother donated her entire college fund to The Farm?