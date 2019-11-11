Season one spoilers ahead!

Dropping onto Netflix in early January, Brit comedy Sex Education already has fans demanding a second season. The show follows awkward teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield), who discovers he has a talent for solving his classmates’ sexual problems. Capitalising on his newly realised skill set, him and school bad girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) set up an underground sex clinic to help their peers and earn a bit of cash. Sex positive and heartwarming, Sex Education sensitively tackles storylines like abortion, revenge porn and coming out, resulting in an intelligent – and laugh-out-loud – comedy.

Although a second season hasn’t yet been confirmed, fans are hopeful that Otis and the gang will return. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Latest updates

Filming has started on season 2

Will there be a season 2 of Sex Education on Netflix?

Yes! It’s official – Sex Education is returning for a second season, Netflix confirmed in February. The positive reaction to the show – an estimated 40 million households are thought to have watched it – means the renewal comes as no surprise. Eight episodes of the show have been confirmed by Netflix. Filming for the next season will begin this spring.

Creator Laurie Nunn said: “The reception to series one has been so exciting…seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Speaking to The Thrillist, showrunner Laurie Nunn explained that they’ll find out whether the series is renewed over the next few months; but they have somewhat started working on it: “We have started working on [a second season], but we will not find out obviously whether we will get another series for another couple of months. It’s all up in the air. We definitely started thinking about it. So we have some ideas which is exciting.”

Has filming started yet?

Yes! Netflix confirmed that work had begun on season 2 on May 1. “ok it’s official, Sex Education s2 filming has started,” the streaming platform captioned a video of the cast reading through the new scripts. “here’s to more wanking and more heartwarming moments in equal measure.”

Since filming began, we have also been given a first look at the season with a number of photos released by Netflix, including leads Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

Adam (Connor Swindells) is seen at a military academy.

On top of that, we see Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) facing a police officer.

Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is also seen alongside his parents.

Jean (Gillian Anderson) is back to no doubt give some more sex advice.

While Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) are also seen together.

What’s the release date of season 2 of Sex Education?

Netflix has confirmed that season 2 will be released in 2020 with eight new episodes.

Are there any trailers for season two of Sex Education?

Not yet.

Which cast members will return for season two of Sex Education?

Netflix have confirmed the return of Gillian Anderson (Jean), Asa Butterfield (Otis), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Tanya Reynolds (Lily) and Patricia Allison (Ola).

Speaking to The Thrillist, showrunner Laurie Nunn has said that a second season the show would once again centre around Otis: “if we’re lucky enough to get a series two we will always come back to Otis”.

It’s now been confirmed by Netflix that Gillian Anderson will return as his mother, sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn, and Ncuti Gatwa will once again return as Otis’s best pal Eric Effiong. Connor Swindells’ return is a surprise one as the season finale saw him being sent to a military school.

What will happen in the next season?

Season two will Otis try and come to terms with his newly found sexual urges as he tries to progress with new girlfriend Ola, as well as dealing with his now-strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary will find itself in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education. Plus, new kids will also come to town to challenge the status quo.

Eric, meanwhile, will find a newfound self-confidence that will draw unfamiliar attention, while Adam will deal with his conflicted feeling for Eric while at military school. Additionally, Lily and Ola will find a new friendship, as will Jean and Adam’s mother Mrs Groff, while Jean’s relationship with Jakob will be discovered. Jackson will continue to be under pressure from his parents to succeed as well.

As for Maeve, her and Aimee’s friendship will get even stronger. Speaking to Teen Vogue Emma Mackey who plays Maeve expressed interest in Maeve and her best pal Aimee sharing more time together: “I hope if there is a Season 2 that Maeve and Aimee have a lot more time together, that their friendship comes to the forefront and center stage because I think there’s something really beautiful there… A focus on female friendships would be amazing.”

Series creator Leslie Nunn has also expressed interest in returning to Eric and Adam’s relationship. Throughout the first season we see Adam bully Eric, but in the final episode we see them end up in detention together, where their fighting turns into sex. Speaking to Thrillist, Nunn explained that she’d be keen to see what happens next for Adam: “It will be interesting to see where that takes him now that he’s developed a new part of himself after episode eight. It’s very sad and it’s definitely a cliffhanger in terms what might happen in the future between those two characters.”

Where will season 2 of Sex Education be filmed?

Presumably in the same fictional town of Moordale, which is meant to be in the South West of the UK. Although fans have commented that the show’s aesthetic is very American (the showrunners have explained this is because it’s a homage to 80s John Hughes films), the first season was shot around Newport Wales, so it’s likely that if there is a second season they’d continue filming there.