Sex Education season 2 has only just been released, but fans are already demanding Netflix commission a third. Over 40 million subscribers on the streaming platform watched the hit show’s freshman effort, making it one of Netflix’s most successful original productions ever

Starring Hugo star Asa Butterfield and living legend Gillian Anderson (!), Sex Education resonated with viewers thank to its frank and hilarious take on sex and relationships. Colourful characters like the flamboyant Eric and the quirky Lily embodied the show’s humour and heart perfectly. The series, by its very nature, is a learning experience. From STD advice to bedroom tips, Otis and Maeve’s therapy clinic has seen it all; allowing the show’s young audience to learn about sex in the process. Sex… Education – get it?

Luckily, with two seasons already under her belt, creator Laurie Nunn has confirmed that she is already busy working on a third batch of episodes. Here’s everything we know so far about Sex Education season 3 (SPOILERS for Sex Education season two below)…

Sex Education season 3 release date: when are Otis & Co. returning to Netflix?

While Netflix have yet to announce season three, fans can make an educated guess. Previous seasons have been available to watch on the streaming platform in January of each year. So logically, fans should expect season three to stream on Netflix from January 2021.

Sex Education season 3 cast: who is returning to Moordale High?

There is no doubt Asa Butterfield will return as Otis Milburn; alongside his best friend Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and ‘will-they-won’t-they’ love interest, Emma Mackey’s Maeve. Gillian Anderson’s fan favourite turn as Otis’ mum, Dr Jean Milburn, is expected to return as well.

Most of the cast should also return for round three, including: Adam (Connor Swindells), Ola (Patricia Allison), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Rahim (Sami Outalbali), Olivia (Simone Ashley), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu),Steve (Chris Jenks), Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar), Mr Hendricks (Jim Howick) Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro), among others.

Of course, none of this is confirmed yet, but each of the above’s character arcs have been left in unfinished places. We need answers, Netflix!

Sex Education season 3 plot: what will happen next?

At the end of the Sex Education season 2, there were breakups and makeups.

Ola left Otis for Lily, Eric left Rahim for Adam and Otis professed his love to Maeve over voicemail. It’s a shame that Issac – Maeve’s new pal who moves into the trailer park she resides in – deleted the message before she got to hear it, but guess what? Netflix loves a cliff-hanger and this one left viewers desperate to know what happens next.

In an interview with LadBible, Laurie Nunn talked about where she would like to take the kids from Moordale High in a third instalment. ‘‘I always feel that teen shows should maybe stop before university,” she said. “Otherwise, you get to the point where people are 30-years-old and they’re playing teenagers.”

Complicated love triangles? Stressful university applications? Sounds like there is plenty of drama left for Sex Education season 3. Where can we enrol?