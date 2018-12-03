The - clearly terrifying - show airs on Sunday December 9.

Maybe it’s the point where dead rabbits start raining from the sky. Perhaps it’s the part where a doctor peers into a hole in the back of a stop-motion puppet’s head and discovers a burrowing monster in there. It might be the clip of someone in a policeman’s cap rubbing the floor with someone’s head until their face goes flat. No, it’s the bit where an old bar boozer glances at a mutilated hand on the table and asks his drinking buddy “so what do you plan to do with all them fingers anyway?”

It’s the point in the new trailer when you realise that The Shivering Truth, the new stop-motion project from Adult Swim, courtesy of Wonder Showzen and The Heart, She Holler creator Vernon Chatman, is going to be the freakiest thing you’ll stream this year. And that’s before you’ve even got to the bits where a couple start a camp fire using a child in a sleeping bag as kindling, a man’s face cracks like a broken mirror and an obese, topless psychopath grows hands from his nipples.

Voiced by Chatman, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Starlee Kine amongst others, The Shivering Truth premieres on Sunday December 9, just in time to wipe the equally horrifying memory of the televised Brexit debate from your mind. Little is known about the show yet, but the original description from May sounds suitably Lynch-meets-Cronenberg-meets-Frankenweenie: “The Shivering Truth is a delicately crafted, darkly surreal anthology comedy, a miniature propulsive omnibus clusterbomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic. A series of loosely-linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion – in other words, it is the TRUTH.”

The question is, can you handle the truth? Stream the show on December 9 at adultswim.co.uk or via the Adult Swim app. In the meantime, watch the trailer below, if you dare…