If you’re not caught up on the Succession finale yet, then don’t worry. It’s very quietly become the best show on TV – so you’re not the only tellyhead to have missed out. Set in big city America, the HBO drama follows billionaire Logan Roy as he pits his children against one another with a view to naming the successor to his business empire.

We’ve been glued to the gripping family saga for two whole series now, from season one’s slow-burning ancestral battles to the latest legal catastrophe in last week’s season two finale. The only thing more exciting than the most recent storyline is what could happen in season three. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episodes so far.

When will Succession season 3 start shooting?

There’s no word yet on when Brian Cox and his dysfunctional family of actors will get back in front of the camera. But as the new episodes are due out next year, it will probably be before 2019 is over.

When is Succession season 3 on TV?

Commissioning network HBO gave season three the green light back in August, before season two had even finished airing. It’s set to return sometime in 2020, probably August if this year’s release date is anything to go by.

One interesting caveat to ponder, is the timeline for production. If Succession season 3 does debut in late summer 2020, it will collide head-on with Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election. Could this mean we get some extra-relevant political machinations invading the narrative? It wouldn’t be the first time writer Jesse Armstrong made use of BBC News for TV-inspo (see Four Lions, The Thick Of It, In The Loop etc.)

What’s going to happen in Succession season 3?

Last month’s finale was perhaps the most thrilling hour of television in 2019, including the long-awaited final episode of Game Of Thrones. Backed by loyal Cousin Greg, heir apparent Kendall Roy ripped up his prepared statement and unmasked a decades-long cover-up live on national television. His father’s legacy was left in tatters. So what now? Should he prepare to feel Logan’s wrath – or is this the proof Chairman Roy needs to finally name his successor? You’ll have to wait and see.

Other plot lines to be tied up include Roman’s potential partnership with Gerri, Shiv and Tom’s failing marriage and Connor’s presumed-dead-on-arrival presidential campaign. In summary, there’s a great deal for the scriptwriters of Succession season 3 to think about…

Recently, Kieran Culkin, who plays self-described “dirtbag” Roman Roy in the show, discussed his hopes for the next season. In an interview with Vulture, Culkin revealed that he and co-star Brian Cox agree on who should be the focus of the upcoming new episodes.

“I said, ‘Well if you look in the first season, [it seemed] that Kendall was going to be his guy, and then he wasn’t,” he said. “Then this year, it seems like Shiv is going to be the guy and now it’s starting to look like she’s not.’ And this is before I knew where it was going. I said, ‘So, maybe next year is Roman’s turn.’”

How many seasons of Succession will there be?

At the moment, we can only say with certainty that there will be three full-length seasons of Succession. However, bar a total drop off in viewer ratings, it’s safe to assume we’ll be here for at least a few more outings with the Roys.

Which cast members will return in Succession season 3?

Like any drama, Succession lives and dies on its core characters. The show stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, with Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron rounding out the primary cast. There’s no official news yet on who has signed up for season three. But with confirmation coming from HBO that the new episodes are entering production soon, you’d expect everyone to be returning. How else could the show pick up where last week’s finale left off?

Is there a trailer yet?

Kind of. Following a lolz-tastic GIF posted on the official HBO Twitter account to announce the renewal for season three (#TeamGreg4Eva), a first glimpse at season 3 was shared as part of HBO’s 2020 preview trailer, which sees Logan Roy exclaiming: “Here’s to us!”

Succession season 3 is set for release in 2020