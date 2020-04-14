If you’re not caught up on the Succession finale yet, then don’t worry. It’s very quietly become the best show on TV – so you’re not the only tellyhead to have missed out. Set in big city America, the HBO drama follows billionaire Logan Roy as he pits his children against one another with a view to naming the successor to his business empire.

We’ve been glued to the gripping family saga for two whole series now, from season one’s slow-burning ancestral battles to the latest legal catastrophe in last week’s season two finale. The only thing more exciting than the most recent storyline is what could happen in season three. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episodes so far.

When will Succession season 3 be released?

Advertisement

Commissioning network HBO gave season three the green light last August, before season two had even finished airing. It was initially set to return sometime this year, but the show will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Cox confirmed filming had been suspended in an interview with The Scotsman. “We’re just on hold,” the actor said. “We will resume as soon as it is safe to, because the show is very popular.

What’s going to happen in Succession season 3?

Last year’s finale was perhaps the most thrilling hour of television in 2019, including the long-awaited final episode of Game Of Thrones. Backed by loyal Cousin Greg, heir apparent Kendall Roy ripped up his prepared statement and unmasked a decades-long cover-up live on national television. His father’s legacy was left in tatters.

So what now? Should he prepare to feel Logan’s wrath – or is this the proof Chairman Roy needs to finally name his successor? You’ll have to wait and see.

Other plot lines to be tied up include Roman’s potential partnership with Gerri, Shiv and Tom’s failing marriage and Connor’s presumed-dead-on-arrival presidential campaign. In summary, there’s a great deal for the scriptwriters of Succession season three to think about…

Advertisement

Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy in the show, shared an update on potential storylines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with The Scotsman, the actor confirmed season three is written in full.

“Season three is all ready to go, but we have to get our various people from around the globe and work out locations,” Cox said. “Interestingly enough, there’s also whether we acknowledge Covid-19 in the next series. There’s a lot of ifs and buts, but we will be going on.”

How many seasons of Succession will there be?

At the moment, we can only say with certainty that there will be three full-length seasons of Succession. However, bar a total drop off in viewer ratings, it’s safe to assume we’ll be here for at least a few more outings with the Roys.

Which cast members will return in Succession season 3?

Like any drama, Succession lives and dies on its core characters. The show stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, with Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron rounding out the primary cast.

There’s no official news yet on who has signed up for season three. But with confirmation coming from HBO that the new episodes are entering production soon, you’d expect everyone to be returning. How else could the show pick up where last week’s finale left off?

Is there a trailer yet?

Nope. But there was a GIF posted on the official HBO Twitter account to announce the renewal for season three. #TeamGreg4Eva.

Succession season three is set for release in 2020