Based on Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson’s (Transmetropolitan) action-packed comic book series, Amazon Prime Video Original The Boys digs deep into its fictional society and looks at how superheroes and civilians could co-exist.

It differs from the current crop of deadly-serious superhero series thanks to a unique mix of adult comedy and violence. If you’ve binged the first 10 episodes, you won’t be surprised to hear it’s one of the streamer’s most successful shows ever. Bring on season two!

When will The Boys season 2 be released?

Although new episodes have been confirmed by Amazon, we are yet to be told an official release date. Karl Urban, who plays anti-super vigilante Billy the Butcher, recently revealed filming has wrapped on season two – and that the new episodes will hit screens in mid-2020.

Have we seen a trailer yet?

Yes! The season two trailer is out and revealed Billy Butcher is a huge Spice Girls fan and that The Seven, a group of all-powerful superheroes owned and managed by a third party company (Vought), are definitely up to no good. Desire for revenge seems to be brewing on both sides.

Will there be any new characters?

The majority of the cast are expected to return, including Karl Urban as Billy the Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, and Karen Fukuhara as The Female. However, a few new faces are expected to appear in season two. Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role in Breaking Bad, guest-starred in the first season’s finale as Vought CEO Mr Edgar. The Hollywood heavyweight is expected to play a larger role in the future narrative.

You’re the Worst star Aya Cash will also be joining the show as Stormfront. Originally a male character, Stormfront is considered one of the major antagonists in the adult comic book series. With superhuman strength, flight and ‘electrokinesis’ on her side, Stormfront will be tough to match. Handing Cash the major role is a clear sign of how the series is keeping things modern.

Another character who could see a particularly gripping development is Black Noir – the mysterious masked vigilante played by Nathan Mitchell who in season 1 had no dialogue, and whose face was never seen.

“You’re going to love what’s coming up for Black Noir. It’s so good,” Karl Urban said at a panel at C2E2 Expo, according to ComicBook.com.

“He’s thread very well through the whole series and culminates in some diabolical action which I can’t get too specific about at this point,” Urban continue. “And you may even find out what his Kryptonite is.”

Homelander actor Anthony Starr also weighed in, saying: “I think of all the characters from season two, I think they probably wrote to him the strongest in season two in my opinion. Black Noir is like a fucking force in season two.”

Who is making The Boys?

Erik Kripke, known for cult-classic Timeless and Supernatural, is the showrunner for the series. Executive producers include Seth Rogen, who seems to be making a shift from acting to producing and directing, and Evan Goldberg.

‘The Boys’ season one is now streaming on Amazon Prime.