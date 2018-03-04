"I've seen you skating. You're pretty shit."

*SPOILER WARNING*

Since its premiere on Netflix in January 2018, quirky teen drama The End Of The Fucking World has been the talk of the Internet. Channel 4 must be pretty pissed – the eight-part series first premiered on the terrestrial channel back in October 2017. But due to literally nobody watching live television anymore, most of us missed it. More fool us, eh?

Well, now you’ve binged it all, you’re probably wondering what’s going to happen next. What happened to James as he pegged it down the beach? Was he shot by the armed police? Is he dead? There’s so many questions left to answer. Here’s everything we know so far about The End Of The Fucking World season 2.

New updates:

Jessica Barden, who plays Alyssa, has shared a photo of the completed script for season two – confirming that shooting has begun.

Season two was officially green-lit in August 2018.

The show will return to Channel 4 in the UK for season two, while it’ll air in Netflix in other countries.

What’s the release date for The End Of The Fucking World Season 2?

There’s no release date just yet, but a second season has at least been confirmed.

The confirmation comes after lengthy speculation over whether Netflix or Channel 4 would decide to stump up for more episodes.

Speaking about the possibility of a second season, Alex Lawther previously said: “It was based on a comic book series by Charles Forsman and the comics end where our episodes end. It would give [writer Charlie Covell] a chance to explore something from her imagination. I would be very excited about [that] because I think she’s brilliant. So we’ll see, basically.”

Any trailers for the second season yet?

Not yet – but we’ll keep you posted.

Has filming begun on season two?

Yes! Jessica Barden, who plays Alyssa in the show, tweeted a photo of the script for season two on March 4, confirming that shooting had begun.

What’s the plot for The End Of The Fucking World season 2?

As of yet, this is unconfirmed.

Although the series has been confirmed for a second run, there’s been no sign of what could happen if that does happen.

However Jessica Bardem has expressed some ideas for the plot of season 2: “Maybe Alyssa and James could go on another road trip and find drag queens and then RuPaul could be in the show,” she told W Magazine. “That would be amazing. I’d love that.”

Speaking to Digital Spy, Alex Lawther revealed that Jess had some other ideas about what could happen in a second series: “”She was saying how she would like the second series to start with a musical on the beach — taking a role in a musical version of The End of the F***ing World, which I would be completely up for!”

Series creator Jonathan Entwistle opened up about the first season’s ambiguous end in February 2018, and reasoned that the question of whether James lived or not wasn’t actually the show’s most important issue.

“No, I don’t necessarily think it does [change the message of the show]. In some ways, the cleanest, most epic, emo teenage ending is what we have,” Entwistle told Collider. “And it’s literally like the crystallised version of this heightened world that we have there at the end. So, to a certain extent, it’s the perfect circle for James. He always thought he was a psychopath, but meeting Alyssa made him deal with the things that… he obviously wasn’t a psychopath and he sort of knew that all along.

“And then he became her protector, if that makes sense, and then he realises that the biggest sacrifice to save everything is to run at the end, essentially; is to leave, to split up from her because by association with him, she’s just going to have kind of a bad life. She’s going to have a bad life anyway, which is the most teenage decision. So it’s like he’s super chivalrous, and he’s like: ‘Oh, I’m going to do this.’

“But actually, it doesn’t make any difference either way what he does. They’re done for anyway, which is quite a teenage decision-making process.”

Which of the cast members could return for The End Of The Fucking World Season 2?

To recap, Season 1 saw Alyssa (Jessica Bardem) and James (Alex Lawther) run away from home, break into a random home and kill the owner in self-defence. They then went on the run from the police, but ended up cornered on a beach with armed officers closing in. The final scene sees shots fired at James as he sprints towards the sea. We cut to black and his fate remains unknown.

Taking this into account, it’s difficult to know which of the cast might return. It’s unlikely that either of the main characters could be left out. But if James is dead, then maybe Season 2 could follow the fallout and Alyssa’s return to normal life.

Lawther recently told NME: “What we are left with is very open-ended. It’s just that gun shot and then fade to black. A part of me thinks it’s almost too perfect, too Romeo and Juliet if he died. I don’t think James and Allysa would stand for that. They’d think they were more complicated than that. They’re not hopeless romantics and life isn’t like that. Life is not a Shakespearean tragedy, there’s more mundanity. Given the tone of the series, it might be interesting if they actually had to deal with the consequences of their actions.”

When Lowther’s co-star Jessica Bardem was asked whether she’d be interested in reprising her role in the future, she told W Magazine: “The show is a dream job so I would love to do it again. But I’m just the actress so I read scripts, show up somewhere, and do what I’m told. It’s other people’s decisions. I am just the lowly actress.”

Of course, nothing has been announced yet. But the plot leaves the producers with almost unlimited possibilities for The End Of The Fucking World Season 2.

Will Graham Coxon do the soundtrack for The End Of The Fucking World Season 2?

He wants to!

Blur’s premier guitar wizard made his first foray into the world of TV this year when he composed TEOTFW soundtrack. His 16 original songs of ‘60s influenced folk-rock meshed perfectly with the script’s po-faced humour. It’s hard to imagine anyone else matching the show’s vibe as well.

Coxon has exclusively told NME he’s “interested” in doing more soundtrack work because he “had such a good experience”.

He added: I have no idea if there is gonna be one [Season 2]. Obviously there is two ways of looking at it, if you want to keep the great work as is or take a risk to take it further. Of course I’d love to be involved.”

The End Of The F***ing World (Original Songs and Score) The End Of The F***ing World (Original Songs and Score), an album by Graham Coxon on Spotify

What should I watch in the meantime?

TEOTFW is the latest in a long line of excellent British drama that documents the confusing coming-of-age period in teenagers’ lives. So if you binged it all in a couple of evenings, there’s plenty more to choose from.

Obviously watch the first three series of Skins, if you haven’t already. But you could also check out Misfits – a largely forgotten late-noughties E4 dramedy about a group of young offenders with superpowers. Then there’s the award-winning This Is England series, which follows a gang of working class youths in 1980s and ‘90s Britain.

Seen all of those? Try Nearly Famous. It’s a quirky mini-series from 2007 that focuses on a band of young performers at a top London stage school. You’ll grow to love the awkward, oddball characters.