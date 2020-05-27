This Halloween will mark 10 years since The Walking Dead’s US premiere, and, 146 episodes on (soon to be 147 once the coronavirus outbreak eases enough to allow the completion of the season 10 finale), there’s still life in TV’s foremost zombie dystopia yet. While many former and current fans of the show will likely acknowledge that its halcyon days (and accompanying sky-high audience ratings) are but a fading memory, full credit should still go to current showrunner Angela Kang for reviving’s The Walking Dead fortunes by delivering a fresh take and a story to truly invest in with seasons nine and 10.

As the series staggers on towards that decade milestone like a member of Beta’s horde of walkers, now feels like a good time to assess and reflect on the comic book adaptation’s finest on-screen moments. Here’s NME‘s verdict, then, on the 10 best episodes of The Walking Dead.

Warning: contains plenty of spoilers, blood, guts, gore, zombies and more blood.