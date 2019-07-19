‘Trinkets’ season 2 – release date, plot and everything we know so far

Season 1 spoilers ahead - don't say we didn't warn you...

Netflix may have only just released the first season of teen drama Trinkets last month, but fans are already itching for a follow-up to the hit series.

Based around three girls who meet at a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, the 10-episode first instalment is sassy, uncompromising and a hell of a lot of fun.

For those of you who have flown your way through Season 1 already, you’ll know that there are a host of unanswered questions left. Hopefully, these are questions that a second season could adequately tackle.

With Elodie running away from home, Moe shoplifting a bottle of tequila, and Tabitha’s parents in danger of finding out that she stole Brady’s car, the story seems far from over. Here’s everything we know so far about a potential second season of Trinkets.

Is there going to be a second season of Trinkets on Netflix?

There has been no confirmation that a second series has been commissioned by Netflix just yet, but all the signs point to the show carrying on.

Trinkets is based on a young adult novel of the same name from 2014. Season one of the TV show doesn’t cover everything that happens in the book, so naturally you would expect that all to come in a following season.

Kirsten Smith, the author of the book, has also said she’d be down for a second season. In an interview with Hollywood Life, she said: “[The TV show] covers a lot of [the plot of the book]. There are a few things left in the book, a few different paths that we took in the show that left some characters behind from the book that we might pull into future stories if we have the opportunity to do so.

Speaking about a new season, she said: “We have a lot of stories to tell, so if we’re so fortunate to get [a second season], we’re armed and ready to go. I can live with these characters for a long time.”

When is Trinkets Season 2 going to be released?

Again, we’re not sure on this one just yet.

Netflix rarely wait much more than a year to follow up new shows, though, so we could realistically expect a second instalment in 2010.

Which members of the cast are returning for Season 2?

We can expect all the main characters from the first season to return if a follow-up is in the works. First up, of course, are the three girls – Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) and Moe (Kiana Madeira) – who should be returning as the leads.

There were no big exits or casualties at the end of the first season, so all of the following should also be returning to our screens: Luka (Henry Zaga), Brady (Brandon Butler), Noah (Odiseas Georgiadis), Elodie’s family, including dad Doug (Larry Sullivan), step-mum Jenna (Dana Green) and step-brother Spencer (Parker Hall).

Also pivotal in Season one, and likely to return, are Shoplifters Anonymous chair Shawn (Larisa Oleynik), Moe’s mum Vicky (October Moore), and Tabitha’s dad Whit (Linden Ashby) and mum Lori (Joy Bryant).

In her interview with Hollywood Life, author Kristen Smith has also revealed her dream cast member for Season two.

“I think it would be amazing to have Andrew Keegan appear somewhere,” she remarked. “I think it would be really good.”

Are they any trailers or teasers for Season 2 yet?

Nothing yet, but you can watch the trailer for Season 1 below while you wait.

And what about the Season 2 plot?

The ending of Season one of Trinkets is set up perfectly for a return. The last episode is littered with plot twists that are just begging to be resolved in a second season.

First up we have Moe, who despite never having shoplifted before stole a bottle of tequila from a shop after getting the news that her offer for a semester abroad has been revoked because she punched Brady. You can expect this act to have major consequences if (when?) Season two kicks off. That’s not all that’s going on in her life, either. Though she’s managed to sort out her relationship with Noah, there’s still the lingering problems in her relationship with her father, who’s just got out of prison.

Elodie and Tabitha, meanwhile, have had more luck with their respective love interests. Tabitha could be in hot water with regards to the disappearance of Brady’s car though, after he came through with his promise to tip the police off about his suspicion that Tabitha was behind the stealing of the car. With the first season ending with the unmistakable sound of a police siren, it’s expected that this storyline will dominate the start of Season two, and that Tabitha could be in a lot of trouble.

Elodie’s storyline also has some way to go before it’s rectified. Her imminent return to Portland is set to be a tough one, given how she skipped school to head off into the sunset with Sabine.

As you can probably tell, then, there is a whole lot of loose ends to be tied up, and it’s hard to imagine that the show won’t be given a second season to see the stories through.